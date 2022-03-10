Winter NCAA Championships Coverage Commences Across ESPN Networks

200+ Programming Hours of NCAA Championships in March, April

ESPN’s long-standing commitment to NCAA Championships continues in 2022 with a full slate of winter and spring NCAA competitions, beginning this weekend through April. In total, more than 200 hours of trophy-lifting action will be featured across ESPN networks.

The NCAA Division I Indoor Track & Field Championships are first in the blocks for ESPN networks in March, as competition begins from Birmingham, Ala. at 11 a.m. ET on Friday, March 11. Live coverage is set for ESPN3 and the ESPN App throughout the weekend, with a recap show on ESPNU on Sunday, March 13, at 9:30 p.m. SportsCenter anchor John Anderson, Olympic bronze medalist Dwight Stones, Olympic decathlon champion Dan O’Brien and veteran commentator Jill Montgomery will have the call from the CrossPlex.

The NCAA Division I Swimming & Diving Championships are slated for back-to-back weeks at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta — March 16-19 (women) and March 23-26 (men). All live action is available on ESPN3 and the ESPN App, with recap shows of the women’s and men’s championships set for ESPNU. Play-by-play commentator Bill Spaulding will be joined by three-time Olympic gold medalist Rowdy Gaines and Olympic bronze medalist Cynthia Potter for both meets, with three-time Olympian Elizabeth Beisel providing additional analysis for the women’s championship.

ESPN is the home of 29 NCAA Championships. Comprehensive coverage of women’s and men’s ice hockey, women’s basketball, wrestling and women’s gymnastics will be highlighted across ESPN networks, with details announced in the coming weeks.

Date Time (ET) Programming Network Fri, Mar 11 11 a.m. NCAA DI Indoor Track & Field Championships – Day One (Multi-Events) ESPN3 5 p.m. NCAA DI Indoor Track & Field Championships – Day One (Men’s Track & Field Events) ESPN3 8 p.m. NCAA DI Indoor Track & Field Championships – Day One (Women’s Track & Field Events) ESPN3 Sat, Mar 12 11:30 a.m. NCAA DI Indoor Track & Field Championships – Day Two (Field & Multi-Events) ESPN3 5 p.m. NCAA DI Indoor Track & Field Championships – Day Two (Men’s Track & Field Events) ESPN3 8 p.m. NCAA DI Indoor Track & Field Championships – Day Two (Women’s Track & Field Events) ESPN3 Sun, Mar 13 9:30 p.m. NCAA DI Indoor Track & Field Championships* ESPNU Wed, Mar 16 6 p.m. NCAA DI Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships – Day One Finals ESPN3 7 p.m. NCAA DI Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships – Day One Finals ESPN3 Thu, Mar 17 10 a.m. NCAA DI Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships – Day Two Prelims ESPN3 6 p.m. NCAA DI Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships – Day Two Finals ESPN3 Fri, Mar 18 10 a.m. NCAA DI Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships – Day Three Prelims ESPN3 6 p.m. NCAA DI Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships – Day Three Finals ESPN3 Sat, Mar 19 10 a.m. NCAA DI Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships – Day Four Prelims ESPN3 6 p.m. NCAA DI Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships – Day Four Finals ESPN3 Wed, Mar 23 6 p.m. NCAA DI Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships – Day One Finals ESPN3 7 p.m. NCAA DI Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships – Day One Finals ESPN3 Thu, Mar 24 10 a.m. NCAA DI Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships – Day Two Prelims ESPN3 6 p.m. NCAA DI Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships – Day Two Finals ESPN3 Fri, Mar 25 10 a.m. NCAA DI Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships – Day Three Prelims ESPN3 1:30 p.m. National Collegiate Fencing Championships ESPN3 6 p.m. NCAA DI Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships – Day Three Finals ESPN3 Sat, Mar 26 10 a.m. NCAA DI Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships – Day Four Prelims ESPN3 6 p.m. NCAA DI Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships – Day Four Finals ESPN3 Sun, Mar 27 1:30 p.m. National Collegiate Fencing Championships ESPN3 Wed, Mar 30 7 p.m. NCAA DI Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships* ESPNU Tue, Apr 5 6 p.m. NCAA DI Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships* ESPNU Thu, Apr 7 1:30 p.m. National Collegiate Fencing Championships* ESPNU Sat, Apr 16 8 p.m. National Collegiate Bowling Championship ESPNU

*Recap Show