Winter NCAA Championships Coverage Commences Across ESPN Networks
- 200+ Programming Hours of NCAA Championships in March, April
ESPN’s long-standing commitment to NCAA Championships continues in 2022 with a full slate of winter and spring NCAA competitions, beginning this weekend through April. In total, more than 200 hours of trophy-lifting action will be featured across ESPN networks.
The NCAA Division I Indoor Track & Field Championships are first in the blocks for ESPN networks in March, as competition begins from Birmingham, Ala. at 11 a.m. ET on Friday, March 11. Live coverage is set for ESPN3 and the ESPN App throughout the weekend, with a recap show on ESPNU on Sunday, March 13, at 9:30 p.m. SportsCenter anchor John Anderson, Olympic bronze medalist Dwight Stones, Olympic decathlon champion Dan O’Brien and veteran commentator Jill Montgomery will have the call from the CrossPlex.
The NCAA Division I Swimming & Diving Championships are slated for back-to-back weeks at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta — March 16-19 (women) and March 23-26 (men). All live action is available on ESPN3 and the ESPN App, with recap shows of the women’s and men’s championships set for ESPNU. Play-by-play commentator Bill Spaulding will be joined by three-time Olympic gold medalist Rowdy Gaines and Olympic bronze medalist Cynthia Potter for both meets, with three-time Olympian Elizabeth Beisel providing additional analysis for the women’s championship.
ESPN is the home of 29 NCAA Championships. Comprehensive coverage of women’s and men’s ice hockey, women’s basketball, wrestling and women’s gymnastics will be highlighted across ESPN networks, with details announced in the coming weeks.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Programming
|Network
|Fri, Mar 11
|11 a.m.
|NCAA DI Indoor Track & Field Championships – Day One (Multi-Events)
|ESPN3
|5 p.m.
|NCAA DI Indoor Track & Field Championships – Day One (Men’s Track & Field Events)
|ESPN3
|8 p.m.
|NCAA DI Indoor Track & Field Championships – Day One (Women’s Track & Field Events)
|ESPN3
|Sat, Mar 12
|11:30 a.m.
|NCAA DI Indoor Track & Field Championships – Day Two (Field & Multi-Events)
|ESPN3
|5 p.m.
|NCAA DI Indoor Track & Field Championships – Day Two (Men’s Track & Field Events)
|ESPN3
|8 p.m.
|NCAA DI Indoor Track & Field Championships – Day Two (Women’s Track & Field Events)
|ESPN3
|Sun, Mar 13
|9:30 p.m.
|NCAA DI Indoor Track & Field Championships*
|ESPNU
|Wed, Mar 16
|6 p.m.
|NCAA DI Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships – Day One Finals
|ESPN3
|7 p.m.
|NCAA DI Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships – Day One Finals
|ESPN3
|Thu, Mar 17
|10 a.m.
|NCAA DI Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships – Day Two Prelims
|ESPN3
|6 p.m.
|NCAA DI Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships – Day Two Finals
|ESPN3
|Fri, Mar 18
|10 a.m.
|NCAA DI Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships – Day Three Prelims
|ESPN3
|6 p.m.
|NCAA DI Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships – Day Three Finals
|ESPN3
|Sat, Mar 19
|10 a.m.
|NCAA DI Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships – Day Four Prelims
|ESPN3
|6 p.m.
|NCAA DI Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships – Day Four Finals
|ESPN3
|Wed, Mar 23
|6 p.m.
|NCAA DI Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships – Day One Finals
|ESPN3
|7 p.m.
|NCAA DI Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships – Day One Finals
|ESPN3
|Thu, Mar 24
|10 a.m.
|NCAA DI Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships – Day Two Prelims
|ESPN3
|6 p.m.
|NCAA DI Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships – Day Two Finals
|ESPN3
|Fri, Mar 25
|10 a.m.
|NCAA DI Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships – Day Three Prelims
|ESPN3
|1:30 p.m.
|National Collegiate Fencing Championships
|ESPN3
|6 p.m.
|NCAA DI Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships – Day Three Finals
|ESPN3
|Sat, Mar 26
|10 a.m.
|NCAA DI Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships – Day Four Prelims
|ESPN3
|6 p.m.
|NCAA DI Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships – Day Four Finals
|ESPN3
|Sun, Mar 27
|1:30 p.m.
|National Collegiate Fencing Championships
|ESPN3
|Wed, Mar 30
|7 p.m.
|NCAA DI Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships*
|ESPNU
|Tue, Apr 5
|6 p.m.
|NCAA DI Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships*
|ESPNU
|Thu, Apr 7
|1:30 p.m.
|National Collegiate Fencing Championships*
|ESPNU
|Sat, Apr 16
|8 p.m.
|National Collegiate Bowling Championship
|ESPNU
*Recap Show