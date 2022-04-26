2022 PLL College Draft fueled by Gatorade Scheduled for May 10 at 8 p.m. on ESPNU

The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) powered by Ticketmaster announced today that the 2022 College Draft fueled by Gatorade will air live Tuesday, May 10 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPNU and will be simulcast digitally on ESPN+.

Chris Cotter will host the College Draft, which will originate from Studio E in ESPN Digital Center 1, and will be joined by ESPN lacrosse analysts Paul Carcaterra and Ryan Boyle.

“The 2022 class of collegiate players is ridiculously talented,” said PLL Co-Founder and President, Paul Rabil. “As our league continues to position itself among the top echelon of pro sports leagues, so has the acceleration of style and skill for the next generation player. To capture that momentum, we’re thrilled to showcase our first-ever PLL College Draft, live on-air, May 10 at 8 p.m. on ESPNU.”

The draft will consist of four rounds. In total, 32 collegiate athletes will hear their names called. Coaches and General Managers will announce their selections, sorting through trade prospects, and fielding questions from analysts as they go.

Chrome LC owns the first overall pick, and the top pick in each of the four rounds.

Atlas LC owns a league-high six picks, including the second and fifth overall picks. Last year’s top pick by Atlas LC, Jeff Teat, won the Rookie of the Year Award and was a finalist for the Jim Brown MVP Award. Atlas LC head coach also drafted the 2021 George Boiardi Hard Hat SSDM Award winner Danny Logan in the second round.

“ESPN’s investment in college lacrosse has been incredible over the years, and with the recent agreement with the PLL, it allows us to follow today’s college standouts as they become tomorrow’s professional superstars,” said ESPN lacrosse analyst Paul Carcaterra. “I am beyond excited to be part of the PLL College Draft and the upcoming outdoor season. The seamless transition between the college and pro seasons gives lacrosse fans constant action from February through September.”

Draftees will be eligible to join their PLL clubs as their college season concludes. Many will be competing in the NCAA Tournament throughout the month of May across ESPN networks.

For more information about the 2022 College Draft, visit https://premierlacrosseleague.com/draft-central.

About Premier Lacrosse League

The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) powered by Ticketmaster is a men’s professional lacrosse league in North America, composed of 8 teams rostered by the best players in the world. Co-founded by lacrosse superstar, philanthropist, and investor Paul Rabil and his brother, serial entrepreneur and investor, Mike Rabil, the Premier Lacrosse League is backed by an investment group composed of Joe Tsai Sports, Brett Jefferson Holdings, The Raine Group, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Chernin Group, Blum Capital, The Kraft Group, Arctos Sports Partners, and other top investors in sports and media. The PLL is distributed through an exclusive media rights agreement with ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN+. The PLL was recognized by Front Office Sports’ 2021 Best Employers in Sports. For more information, visit www.premierlacrosseleague.com and follow on social media: Instagram (@PLL), Twitter (@PremierLacrosse), Facebook (@PremierLacrosseLeague), YouTube (YouTube.com/PLL) and TikTok (@pll).

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 21.3 million subscribers.

Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $6.99 a month (or $69.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $13.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $19.99/month (Hulu w/o ads). Subscribers to Hulu + Live TV also receive ESPN+ at no additional cost.