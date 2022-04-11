ACC Network Platforms Set for More Than 80 Hours of ACC Spring Championship Coverage
- ACC Golf, Tennis, Rowing and Outdoor Track and Field Championships showcased exclusively on ACCNX
- ACC Softball and Women’s Lacrosse Championships featured on ACCN
- Dedicated championship specials to air on ACCN
ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, will air more than 80 hours of ACC Spring Championships live across the network’s platforms through May.
Viewers will see the crowning of ACC Champions in eight events – men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s outdoor track & field, rowing and women’s lacrosse on either ACCN or ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), ACCN’s digital platform available to authenticated subscribers on the ESPN App. Softball will have extensive coverage on the network and its championship game on ESPN2.
ACCNX Leads Off Spring Championships Coverage
ACCNX will have exclusive live coverage of seven spring championships beginning with the ACC Women’s Golf Championship from The Reserve Golf Club in Pawleys Island, S.C. ACCNX’s coverage includes match play semifinals and finals starting at 9 a.m. ET Saturday and Sunday, April 16 and 17.
The ACC Men’s and Women’s Tennis Championship will be played Wednesday, April 20 – Sunday, April 24 at the Rome Tennis Center in Rome, Ga. ACCNX will carry both the men’s and women’s semifinals and finals on Saturday April 23 and Sunday, April 24, respectively. The men’s semifinals are set for 10 a.m., while women’s will be played at 2 p.m. Sunday’s title matches begin at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., respectively.
The ACC Men’s Golf Championship match play semifinal and final are set to begin at 9 a.m. Sunday and Monday, April 24 and 25 on ACCNX. This year’s championship will be held at Wateround Club, Shark’s Tooth Golf Course in Panama City, Fla., April 22 – 25.
Expanded coverage of the ACC Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championships hosted by Duke begins at noon Thursday, May 12 – Saturday, May 14. ACCN will re-air Saturday’s finals on Sunday, May 15 at 8 a.m.
ACCNX will also have both the prelims and finals of the ACC Rowing Championship live from Lake Hartwell, S.C. from 8-10:30 a.m. on May 13 and 14.
ACC Women’s Lacrosse and Softball Featured on ACC Network
All eight games of the ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship hosted by Notre Dame on Wednesday, April 27, Friday, April 29, Sunday, May 1 and Saturday, May 7 will be televised on ACCN. The tournament begins with a first round game on April 27 at 2 p.m. followed by a quarterfinal quadruple header set for noon, 2:30, 5 and 7:30 p.m. on April 29. The semifinals will be played at 1 and 3:30 p.m. on May 1, while the championship game is set for 6 p.m. on May 7 at the home field of the highest remaining seed. ACCN will also have live studio coverage surrounding the women’s lacrosse championship between each quarterfinal and semifinal game.
Coverage of the ACC Softball Championship, hosted by Pitt, on ACCN begins with first round play on Wednesday, May 11 at 1 and 3:30 p.m. The quarterfinals follow on Thursday, May 12 at 11 a.m., 1:30, 5 and 7:30 p.m., while the semifinals are set for 1 and 3 p.m. on Friday, May 13. ESPN2 has the title game at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 14. ACCN will also have live studio coverage surrounding the softball championship between each first-round, quarterfinal and semifinal game.
ACC Baseball Championship Coverage on ACCN
ACCN will have the semifinal games of the ACC Baseball Championship, which will be played at Truist Field in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday, May 28, at 1 and 5 p.m., while ESPN2 will televise the title game on Sunday, May 29 at noon. Pool play games will be available on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), subject to blackout in select markets.
Dedicated Championship Specials
Additionally, ACCN will have dedicated “best of the championship” programming for women’s golf (Monday, April 25; 7 p.m.), men’s golf (Monday, May 2; 7 p.m.), women’s tennis (Monday, May 9; 7 p.m.) and men’s tennis (Monday, May 9; 9 p.m.). Each championship special will feature the best moments from the championship, including highlights and interviews with head coaches and student-athletes.
ACC Women’s Golf Championship
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Network
|Sat, Apr 16
|9 a.m. -2 p.m.
|ACC Women’s Golf Championship Semifinal Match Play
|ACCNX
|Sun, Apr 17
|9 a.m. -2 p.m.
|ACC Women’s Golf Championship Final Round
|ACCNX
|Mon, Apr 25
|7 p.m.
|ACC Women’s Golf Championship
|ACCN
ACC Women’s Tennis Championship
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Network
|Sat, Apr 23
|2 – 4 p.m.
|ACC Women’s Tennis Championship Semifinals
|ACCNX
|Sun, Apr 24
|2 – 4 p.m.
|ACC Women’s Tennis Championship Final
|ACCNX
|Mon, May 9
|7 p.m.
|ACC Women’s Tennis Championship
|ACCN
ACC Men’s Tennis Championship
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Network
|Sat, Apr 23
|10 a.m. – Noon
|ACC Men’s Tennis Championship Semifinals
|ACCNX
|Sun, Apr 24
|10 a.m. – Noon
|ACC Men’s Tennis Championship Final
|ACCNX
|Mon, May 9
|9 p.m.
|ACC Men’s Tennis Championship
|ACCN
ACC Men’s Golf Championship
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Network
|Sun, Apr 24
|9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|ACC Men’s Golf Championship Semifinal Match Play
|ACCNX
|Mon, Apr 25
|9 a.m. -2 p.m.
|ACC Men’s Golf Championship Final Round
|ACCNX
|Mon, May 2
|7 p.m.
|ACC Men’s Golf Championship
|ACCN
ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Network
|Wed, April 27
|2 p.m.
|ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship
First Round Game
|ACCN
|Fri, Apr 29
|Noon
|ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship
Quarterfinal #1
|ACCN
|2:30 p.m.
|ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship
Quarterfinal #2
|ACCN
|5 p.m.
|ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship
Quarterfinal #3
|ACCN
|7:30 p.m.
|ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship
Quarterfinal #4
|ACCN
|Sun, May 1
|1 p.m.
|ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship
Semifinal #1
|ACCN
|3:30 p.m.
|ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship
Semifinal #2
|ACCN
|Sun, May 6
|6 p.m.
|ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship Final
|ACCN
ACC Men’s Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Network
|Thu, May 12
|12 – 5 p.m.
|ACC Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship – Day 1
|ACCNX
|5 – 9 p.m.
|ACC Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship – Day 1
|ACCNX
|Fri, May 13
|11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
|ACC Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship – Day 2
|ACCNX
|5 – 9 p.m.
|ACC Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship – Day 2
|ACCNX
|Sat, May 14
|3 – 5 p.m.
|ACC Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship – Day 3
|ACCNX
|5 – 9 p.m.
|ACC Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship – Day 3
|ACCNX
|Sun, May 15
|8 a.m.
|ACC Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship – Day 3
|ACCN
ACC Softball Championship
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Network
|Wed, May 11
|1 p.m.
|ACC Softball Championship Round 1
|ACCN
|3:30 p.m.
|ACC Softball Championship Round 1
|ACCN
|Thu, May 12
|11 a.m.
|ACC Women’s Softball Championship
Quarterfinal #1
|ACCN
|1:30 p.m.
|ACC Women’s Softball Championship
Quarterfinal #2
|ACCN
|5 p.m.
|ACC Women’s Softball Championship
Quarterfinal #3
|ACCN
|7:30 p.m.
|ACC Women’s Softball Championship
Quarterfinal #4
|ACCN
|Fri, May 13
|1 p.m.
|ACC Women’s Softball Championship
Semifinal #1
|ACCN
|3:30 p.m.
|ACC Women’s Softball Championship
Semifinal #2
|ACCN
|Sat, May 14
|1 p.m.
|ACC Women’s Softball Championship
Final
|ESPN2
ACC Rowing Championship
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Network
|Fri, May 13
|8 – 10:30 a.m.
|ACC Rowing Championship Prelims
|ACCNX
|Sat, May 14
|8 – 10:30 a.m.
|ACC Rowing Championship Finals
|ACCNX
ACC Baseball Championship
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Network
|Tue, May 24
|11 a.m.
|ACC Baseball Championship
Pool Play
|ACCNX
|3 p.m.
|ACC Baseball Championship
|ACCNX
|7 p.m.
|Pool Play
|ACCNX
|Wed, May 25
|11 a.m.
|ACC Baseball Championship
|ACCNX
|3 p.m.
|Pool Play
|ACCNX
|7 p.m.
|ACC Baseball Championship
|ACCNX
|Thu, May 26
|11 a.m.
|Pool Play
|ACCNX
|3 p.m.
|ACC Baseball Championship
|ACCNX
|7 p.m.
|Pool Play
|ACCNX
|Fri, May 27
|11 a.m.
|ACC Baseball Championship
|ACCNX
|3 p.m.
|Pool Play
|ACCNX
|7 p.m.
|ACC Baseball Championship
|ACCNX
|Sat, May 28
|1 p.m.
|ACC Baseball Championship
Semifinal 1
|ACCN
|5 p.m.
|ACC Baseball Championship
Semifinal 2
|ACCN
|Sun, May 29
|Noon
|ACC Baseball Championship
Title Game
|ESPN2
*ACC Baseball Championship Pool Play games subject to black out in select markets
About ACC Network
Owned and operated by ESPN in partnership with the Atlantic Coast Conference, ACC Network (ACCN) and its digital platform ACCNX is a 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports that launched on August 22, 2019. ACCN televises more than 500 regular-season and tournament games from across the conference’s 27 sponsored sports plus a complement of news and information shows and original programming. Together, ACCN and its digital platform, ACCNX, combine to feature more than 1,500 ACC events each year. ESPN has been televising ACC content since 1979 and has exclusive rights to every conference-controlled game across all sports and championships.
Carriage agreements are in place with the following video providers: Comcast’s Xfinity, Cox, DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, DISH Network, Frontier, fuboTV, Google Fiber, Hulu+ Live TV, Mediacom, Optimum, Sling TV, Spectrum TV, Suddenlink, Verizon Fios, YouTube TV, members of the NCTC, NRTC and Vivicast, among others. All ACCN games will also be available on the ESPN App to authenticated subscribers. Fans interested in learning more about ACCN can visit https://getaccn.com.