ACC Network Platforms Set for More Than 80 Hours of ACC Spring Championship Coverage

ACC Golf, Tennis, Rowing and Outdoor Track and Field Championships showcased exclusively on ACCNX

ACC Softball and Women’s Lacrosse Championships featured on ACCN

Dedicated championship specials to air on ACCN

ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, will air more than 80 hours of ACC Spring Championships live across the network’s platforms through May.

Viewers will see the crowning of ACC Champions in eight events – men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s outdoor track & field, rowing and women’s lacrosse on either ACCN or ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), ACCN’s digital platform available to authenticated subscribers on the ESPN App. Softball will have extensive coverage on the network and its championship game on ESPN2.

ACCNX Leads Off Spring Championships Coverage

ACCNX will have exclusive live coverage of seven spring championships beginning with the ACC Women’s Golf Championship from The Reserve Golf Club in Pawleys Island, S.C. ACCNX’s coverage includes match play semifinals and finals starting at 9 a.m. ET Saturday and Sunday, April 16 and 17.

The ACC Men’s and Women’s Tennis Championship will be played Wednesday, April 20 – Sunday, April 24 at the Rome Tennis Center in Rome, Ga. ACCNX will carry both the men’s and women’s semifinals and finals on Saturday April 23 and Sunday, April 24, respectively. The men’s semifinals are set for 10 a.m., while women’s will be played at 2 p.m. Sunday’s title matches begin at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., respectively.

The ACC Men’s Golf Championship match play semifinal and final are set to begin at 9 a.m. Sunday and Monday, April 24 and 25 on ACCNX. This year’s championship will be held at Wateround Club, Shark’s Tooth Golf Course in Panama City, Fla., April 22 – 25.

Expanded coverage of the ACC Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championships hosted by Duke begins at noon Thursday, May 12 – Saturday, May 14. ACCN will re-air Saturday’s finals on Sunday, May 15 at 8 a.m.

ACCNX will also have both the prelims and finals of the ACC Rowing Championship live from Lake Hartwell, S.C. from 8-10:30 a.m. on May 13 and 14.

ACC Women’s Lacrosse and Softball Featured on ACC Network

All eight games of the ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship hosted by Notre Dame on Wednesday, April 27, Friday, April 29, Sunday, May 1 and Saturday, May 7 will be televised on ACCN. The tournament begins with a first round game on April 27 at 2 p.m. followed by a quarterfinal quadruple header set for noon, 2:30, 5 and 7:30 p.m. on April 29. The semifinals will be played at 1 and 3:30 p.m. on May 1, while the championship game is set for 6 p.m. on May 7 at the home field of the highest remaining seed. ACCN will also have live studio coverage surrounding the women’s lacrosse championship between each quarterfinal and semifinal game.

Coverage of the ACC Softball Championship, hosted by Pitt, on ACCN begins with first round play on Wednesday, May 11 at 1 and 3:30 p.m. The quarterfinals follow on Thursday, May 12 at 11 a.m., 1:30, 5 and 7:30 p.m., while the semifinals are set for 1 and 3 p.m. on Friday, May 13. ESPN2 has the title game at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 14. ACCN will also have live studio coverage surrounding the softball championship between each first-round, quarterfinal and semifinal game.

ACC Baseball Championship Coverage on ACCN

ACCN will have the semifinal games of the ACC Baseball Championship, which will be played at Truist Field in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday, May 28, at 1 and 5 p.m., while ESPN2 will televise the title game on Sunday, May 29 at noon. Pool play games will be available on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), subject to blackout in select markets.

Dedicated Championship Specials

Additionally, ACCN will have dedicated “best of the championship” programming for women’s golf (Monday, April 25; 7 p.m.), men’s golf (Monday, May 2; 7 p.m.), women’s tennis (Monday, May 9; 7 p.m.) and men’s tennis (Monday, May 9; 9 p.m.). Each championship special will feature the best moments from the championship, including highlights and interviews with head coaches and student-athletes.

ACC Women’s Golf Championship

Date Time (ET) Event Network Sat, Apr 16 9 a.m. -2 p.m. ACC Women’s Golf Championship Semifinal Match Play ACCNX Sun, Apr 17 9 a.m. -2 p.m. ACC Women’s Golf Championship Final Round ACCNX Mon, Apr 25 7 p.m. ACC Women’s Golf Championship ACCN

ACC Women’s Tennis Championship

Date Time (ET) Event Network Sat, Apr 23 2 – 4 p.m. ACC Women’s Tennis Championship Semifinals ACCNX Sun, Apr 24 2 – 4 p.m. ACC Women’s Tennis Championship Final ACCNX Mon, May 9 7 p.m. ACC Women’s Tennis Championship ACCN

ACC Men’s Tennis Championship

Date Time (ET) Event Network Sat, Apr 23 10 a.m. – Noon ACC Men’s Tennis Championship Semifinals ACCNX Sun, Apr 24 10 a.m. – Noon ACC Men’s Tennis Championship Final ACCNX Mon, May 9 9 p.m. ACC Men’s Tennis Championship ACCN

ACC Men’s Golf Championship

Date Time (ET) Event Network Sun, Apr 24 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. ACC Men’s Golf Championship Semifinal Match Play ACCNX Mon, Apr 25 9 a.m. -2 p.m. ACC Men’s Golf Championship Final Round ACCNX Mon, May 2 7 p.m. ACC Men’s Golf Championship ACCN

ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship

Date Time (ET) Event Network Wed, April 27 2 p.m. ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship

First Round Game ACCN Fri, Apr 29 Noon ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship

Quarterfinal #1 ACCN 2:30 p.m. ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship

Quarterfinal #2 ACCN 5 p.m. ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship

Quarterfinal #3 ACCN 7:30 p.m. ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship

Quarterfinal #4 ACCN Sun, May 1 1 p.m. ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship

Semifinal #1 ACCN 3:30 p.m. ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship

Semifinal #2 ACCN Sun, May 6 6 p.m. ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship Final ACCN

ACC Men’s Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship

Date Time (ET) Event Network Thu, May 12 12 – 5 p.m. ACC Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship – Day 1 ACCNX 5 – 9 p.m. ACC Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship – Day 1 ACCNX Fri, May 13 11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. ACC Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship – Day 2 ACCNX 5 – 9 p.m. ACC Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship – Day 2 ACCNX Sat, May 14 3 – 5 p.m. ACC Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship – Day 3 ACCNX 5 – 9 p.m. ACC Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship – Day 3 ACCNX Sun, May 15 8 a.m. ACC Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship – Day 3 ACCN

ACC Softball Championship

Date Time (ET) Event Network Wed, May 11 1 p.m. ACC Softball Championship Round 1 ACCN 3:30 p.m. ACC Softball Championship Round 1 ACCN Thu, May 12 11 a.m. ACC Women’s Softball Championship

Quarterfinal #1 ACCN 1:30 p.m. ACC Women’s Softball Championship

Quarterfinal #2 ACCN 5 p.m. ACC Women’s Softball Championship

Quarterfinal #3 ACCN 7:30 p.m. ACC Women’s Softball Championship

Quarterfinal #4 ACCN Fri, May 13 1 p.m. ACC Women’s Softball Championship

Semifinal #1 ACCN 3:30 p.m. ACC Women’s Softball Championship

Semifinal #2 ACCN Sat, May 14 1 p.m. ACC Women’s Softball Championship

Final ESPN2

ACC Rowing Championship

Date Time (ET) Event Network Fri, May 13 8 – 10:30 a.m. ACC Rowing Championship Prelims ACCNX Sat, May 14 8 – 10:30 a.m. ACC Rowing Championship Finals ACCNX

ACC Baseball Championship

Date Time (ET) Event Network Tue, May 24 11 a.m. ACC Baseball Championship Pool Play ACCNX 3 p.m. ACC Baseball Championship ACCNX 7 p.m. Pool Play ACCNX Wed, May 25 11 a.m. ACC Baseball Championship ACCNX 3 p.m. Pool Play ACCNX 7 p.m. ACC Baseball Championship ACCNX Thu, May 26 11 a.m. Pool Play ACCNX 3 p.m. ACC Baseball Championship ACCNX 7 p.m. Pool Play ACCNX Fri, May 27 11 a.m. ACC Baseball Championship ACCNX 3 p.m. Pool Play ACCNX 7 p.m. ACC Baseball Championship ACCNX Sat, May 28 1 p.m. ACC Baseball Championship Semifinal 1 ACCN 5 p.m. ACC Baseball Championship Semifinal 2 ACCN Sun, May 29 Noon ACC Baseball Championship Title Game ESPN2

*ACC Baseball Championship Pool Play games subject to black out in select markets

About ACC Network

Owned and operated by ESPN in partnership with the Atlantic Coast Conference, ACC Network (ACCN) and its digital platform ACCNX is a 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports that launched on August 22, 2019. ACCN televises more than 500 regular-season and tournament games from across the conference’s 27 sponsored sports plus a complement of news and information shows and original programming. Together, ACCN and its digital platform, ACCNX, combine to feature more than 1,500 ACC events each year. ESPN has been televising ACC content since 1979 and has exclusive rights to every conference-controlled game across all sports and championships.

Carriage agreements are in place with the following video providers: Comcast’s Xfinity, Cox, DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, DISH Network, Frontier, fuboTV, Google Fiber, Hulu+ Live TV, Mediacom, Optimum, Sling TV, Spectrum TV, Suddenlink, Verizon Fios, YouTube TV, members of the NCTC, NRTC and Vivicast, among others. All ACCN games will also be available on the ESPN App to authenticated subscribers. Fans interested in learning more about ACCN can visit https://getaccn.com.