All Access with Pitt Women’s Lacrosse | The Inaugural Season to Premiere June 23

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Title IX, ACC Network (ACCN) will offer a rare, behind-the-scenes look at the Pitt women’s lacrosse team as it competes in its first official season as an NCAA Division I program with All Access with Pitt Women’s Lacrosse | The Inaugural Season.

The one-hour documentary will premiere exclusively on ACC Network on Thursday, June 23, at 7 p.m. ET.

This show looks back at the process to start a program after Pitt Athletics Director Heather Lyke announced the university would add women’s lacrosse as a varsity sport on November 1, 2018, and how it culminated February 11, 2022 with the team’s dramatic overtime win in its inaugural game.

All Access with Pitt Women’s Lacrosse | The Inaugural Season will feature:

An inside look at the Pitt women’s lacrosse team as it completes its first season

Access and interviews with key personnel that started the program

Interviews with key members of the team: head coach Emily Boissonneault and student-athletes four-time All-American Paige Petty (graduate transfer from Virginia Tech), Kierin Ratliff-Kailbourne, Karina Latsko, Abby Thorne and Paulina DiFatta and more

Behind-the-scenes access to practice and games, including pregame and halftime speeches, and postgame reactions

Mic’d up access with head coach Boissonneault and players during practice and games

Off the field moments and a look at what a typical day in the life entails

A look at how the team was built with graduate students, transfers, recruits and former members of the Pitt club lacrosse team

The Panthers earned the eighth seed in the ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship which begins on Wednesday, April 27. Pitt will face No. 9 seed Louisville in the opening round Wednesday at 2 p.m. on ACCN. The complete ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship schedule can be found here.

All Access with Pitt Women’s Lacrosse marks the fifth installment of ACCN’s All Access franchise. Previous programs profiled include North Carolina men’s basketball, Miami football and women’s basketball and Notre Dame women’s basketball, as well as the on-going All Access The ACC Life series which features several programs from across the ACC.

