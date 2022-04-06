Andscape Reaches Multi-Year Extension with Senior NFL Reporter Jason Reid

Agreement Extends Tenure as Top Journalist on NFL News and Issues about Activism, Race, Diversity and Inclusion

Reid’s First Book, Rise of Black Quarterback Due Out in August

Andscape, The Walt Disney Company Black media platform dedicated to diverse stories of Black identity, has signed senior NFL writer Jason Reid to a multi-year extension. Reid will continue as the platform’s lead journalist covering the National Football League, and appear across ESPN’s linear television shows on topics about diversity, equity, and inclusion in the league.

Reid’s extension coincides with the completion of his first book – Rise of the Black Quarterback: What it Means for America – which will be released in August by Disney Publishing Worldwide under the new Andscape Books imprint. The book is an offshoot of Andscape’s season-long “Year of the Black Quarterback” multiplatform enterprise series that debuted September 2, 2019, helmed by Reid. #YOTBQB examined the emergence and growing prominence of Black quarterbacks in the National Football League. Rise of the Black Quarterback will be the first title from the Andscape imprint.

“Jason’s exceptional coverage of the National Football League positions Andscape as the place for news about activism among the league’s predominantly Black athletes, and the demand for more diversity in its predominantly White ownership and management,” said Raina Kelley, Vice President and Editor-in-Chief, Andscape. “We are excited to have him on our team, and for his leadership in our coverage of the league.”

Reid added: “I’m honored by the trust Andscape and ESPN have in me to support my reporting on sensitive subjects regarding matters of diversity and inclusion in the most successful league in professional sports. I’m also proud to be part of a team that’s second to none in covering the NFL. I’ve been given incredible opportunities to grow, including writing my first book, and I look forward to tackling new challenges in the future.”

Reid joined ESPN The Undefeated, which rebranded last month as Andscape, in January 2016 after serving for a year as an ESPN.com columnist. At Andscape, he led a team of correspondents in reporting the critically acclaimed #YOTBQB series. Reid’s enterprise reporting has included the NFL’s support of social justice organizations in the wake of players’ protests and the ensuing discord among the players. In April 2017, Reid co-authored The NFL’s Racial Divide – an examination of the role race plays in the construction of NFL rosters – which won the 2018 NABJ Salute to Excellence Award in the sports digital media category.

Reid contributes to other ESPN platforms, including Outside the Lines, SportsCenter, ESPN Radio programs, and more. In September 2016, he wrote a cover story, Welcome to the Todd Gurley Show, a multi-platform content collaboration between ESPN The Magazine and Andscape on the Los Angeles Rams star running back.

Reid served as a National Football League reporter and sports columnist for The Washington Post before joining ESPN in 2015. He also co-hosted a Washington, D.C., morning drive program on ESPN 980 – The Man Cave with Chris Paul and Jason Reid.

Before The Post, Reid wrote for The Los Angeles Times where he covered the Dodgers, Clippers and provided college basketball analysis. He began his journalism career covering prep sports for The Times.

Reid is a graduate of the University of Southern California School of Journalism.

About Andscape

Andscape is a Black media platform dedicated to creating, highlighting, and uplifting the diverse stories of Black identity. Magnified by the power and reach of ESPN and The Walt Disney Company, the Andscape umbrella includes an editorial division, book publishing arm, film and television division, and music publishing group – each united by the shared mission of illuminating the culture and experience of Blackness. Founded in 2022, Andscape is a reimagination, expansion and diversification of The Undefeated’s former platform.

