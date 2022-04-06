Available Now: ESPN Fantasy Women’s Basketball

First season-long, full-scale ESPN fantasy game for a major women’s sport

Available to play in the ESPN Fantasy App and ESPN.com/Fantasy

ESPN Fantasy Women’s Basketball presented by State Farm, the first season-long, full-scale fantasy game dedicated to a major women’s sport, is now open and ready for fans to sign-up, create and join leagues, and prepare for their drafts.

Custom Settings, Analytics, Editorial Content

ESPN Fantasy Women’s Basketball offers fans a complete, season-long structure with customizable settings for the number of teams per league, player rosters, and public and private league options, as well as ESPN+ Exclusive Leagues, available only to ESPN+ subscribers. The game also includes analytical tools and editorial insights to help fans with their drafts, manage rosters, make trades, and more.

ESPN.com and ESPN Fantasy App

Like every industry-leading ESPN Fantasy game, ESPN Fantasy Women’s Basketball is free and available to play at ESPN.com/Fantasy. and the ESPN Fantasy App for iOS and Android.

About ESPN Fantasy

ESPN Fantasy is the No. 1 provider in fantasy sports with a comprehensive portfolio of award-winning games and content serving more than 20 million fantasy players across the web, mobile, audio, linear TV, and streaming video. Drawing on multiple resources and platforms, ESPN Fantasy continues to innovate, expand and reach new and younger audiences through all of its products.

###