Chris Carlin Joins Chris Canty on ESPN Radio’s National Weekday Afternoon Lineup

Award-winning hosts Chris Canty – Super Bowl XLVI Champion with the New York Giants – and Chris Carlin will debut a new, national show Canty & Carlin from 3-7 p.m. ET as part of ESPN Radio’s weekday afternoon lineup, beginning Monday, April 25. The show will feature the duo bringing listeners their unique insight on the day’s events and breaking news, as well as getting fans ready for the night’s action with the latest updates, analysis and more. The show will also regularly welcome a full lineup of special guests across sports and entertainment.

“I’m fired up to work with Carlin. We were able to establish chemistry going back to our days working at 98.7FM in New York,” said Canty. “He’s a pro’s pro that puts in the work to be at his best and also bring out the best in others. We both take sports seriously, but we won’t take ourselves serious. We’ll keep our audience informed, make them think and hopefully get a few laughs along the way.”

Carlin said, “I’m thrilled to be part of the national lineup for ESPN Radio, especially to be working alongside a pro like Chris. ESPN has been a great fit for me these last few years and I can’t wait to continue my career with the network. Chris and I both have strong points of view. I know we will have fun getting into the details with the players and fans who share our lifelong passion for sports.”

Amanda Gifford, vice president, content strategy and audio, added, “Chris Canty and Chris Carlin both bring strong expertise, perspective and opinion as well as great energy to every show and topic they discuss. We’re excited to be able to have them together on a national platform and for fans to enjoy this new duo every afternoon.”

Canty & Carlin will mark Carlin’s full-time national ESPN Radio debut. The Emmy-winning host most recently led his self-titled show on 98.7FM ESPN New York since 2019. His engaging, opinionated yet humorous style has resonated with audiences throughout his career. Prior to ESPN New York, Carlin had already been a fixture on the New York sports TV and radio scene for over a decade including hosting New York Mets pre and post-game shows and a debate show called Loudmouths on SNY. In addition, Carlin hosted a TV special on SNY, “Scandal in Sayreville,” an investigative look at the bullying scandal in Sayreville, NJ. The story received national attention, and the show won a New York Emmy. He is also the voice for Rutgers football, which he has done since 2004 and has called games for ESPN Radio.

Canty also moved to ESPN’s national lineup from the network’s New York station. He has been co-hosting the ESPN Radio afternoon drive slot since Sept. 2021. Prior to that, Canty appeared on DiPietro, Canty & Rothenberg in New York, where they were multiple-time winners of the New York State Broadcasters Association’s Outstanding Radio Show award. Canty is a Super Bowl Champion who spent 11 years in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens (2013-15), Giants (2009-12) and Dallas Cowboys (2005-08). He is also the founder of The Chris Canty Foundation, dedicated to enhancing the total development of youth in our communities by utilizing the platform of sports to affect positive change in the lives of children through mentoring and educational programs.

-30-

Media Contact: Michael Skarka [email protected]