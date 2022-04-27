ESPN Announces Networks for 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship

NCAA Championship game to air on ESPN for the first time

All four tournament quarterfinal games will be televised on ESPNU

ESPN today announced the network designations for the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship. Highlighting the tournament television schedule includes quarterfinal and semifinal matchups on ESPNU and the title game airing on ESPN for the first time. All 28 games of the single-elimination tournament will air on an ESPN platform.

“The opportunity to televise every game of the NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship on an ESPN platform for the first time, including the quarterfinals on ESPNU and moving the national title game to ESPN speaks to our commitment of increased exposure and growth of the sport,” said Dan Margulis, ESPN Senior Director, Programming & Acquisitions. “We are excited to showcase women’s lacrosse on some of our largest platforms throughout the tournament.”

The NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship begins with first and second round games on Friday and Sunday, May 13 and 15 on ESPN+. The quarterfinals follow on Thursday, May 19 at noon ET, 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU. Championship Weekend at Homewood Field in Baltimore, Md., includes the semifinals airing on ESPNU at 3 and 5 p.m., on Friday, May 27, and the title game on Sunday, May 29 at noon on ESPN.

“We are incredibly excited and thankful for ESPN’s commitment to bring women’s lacrosse to an expanded audience,” said Michael Scerbo, NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Chair. “With all of the tournament games being televised, including the national title game on ESPN, we know women’s lacrosse fans will be thrilled to be able to catch all of the action as we go from 29 teams to one national champion.”

ESPNU will exclusively unveil the women’s tournament 29-team field and bracket during the Women’s and Men’s NCAA Lacrosse Selection Show on Sunday, May 8 at 9 p.m.

NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship Network Designations

First and Second Rounds (May 13 & 15): ESPN+

Quarterfinals (May 19): ESPNU

Semifinals (May 27): ESPNU

Championship (May 29): ESPN