ESPN Drops The Puck on the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs presented by GEICO with 12 First Round Games Over Three Days

The puck drops on the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs on ESPN presented by GEICO with 12 first round games on ESPN and ESPN2 over three days beginning on Monday, May 2. Every first-round Game One of the Stanley Cup Playoffs will be available on ESPN or ESPN2. Each of those nights, games will begin at 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. ET, providing fans with continuous action across the quadruple header. In addition, The Point will air daily as a lead-in to games throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs and Final.

In the Eastern Conference, the Atlantic Division winning Florida Panthers match up against the wild card Washington Capitals and Alex Ovechkin. In the regular season, the Capitals went 1-1-1 against the Panthers, however, the Capitals enter the Playoffs on a four-game losing streak. Although the Panthers haven’t won a playoff series since 1996, they enter this postseason as the top overall seed, having won the President’s Trophy this season as the best team in the NHL.

With a win in their final game of the regular season, the Atlantic Division’s second place Toronto Maple Leafs and 60-goal scorer Auston Matthews officially face off against the back-to-back Stanley Cup defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning. The Maple Leafs have not won a playoff series since 2004, but enter the playoffs on a three-game win streak. The regular season matchups between the Leafs and Lightning were split, but the Lightning are on an impressive 7-1-0 run to end the season.

Metropolitan Division champion Carolina Hurricanes take on the Eastern Conference’s top wild card Boston Bruins. The teams will match up for the third time in four postseasons – where the Bruins took two of three series wins. In regular season play the Hurricanes swept the Bruins, allowing them only one goal across all three games. The Hurricanes head into the first round on a six-game win streak.

After a long battle for second place in the Metropolitan Division, the second place New York Rangers will face the third place Pittsburgh Penguins. The two teams last matched up in the postseason in 2016 as the Penguins went on to win the Stanley Cup. The Penguins have the advantage in postseason series matchups against the Rangers, going 5-2 overall. In regular season play, the Rangers beat the Penguins in all but their first match up and outscored them 11-4.

On the Western Conference side, Central Division and conference champion Colorado Avalanche take on the wild card Nashville Predators. This is the second time the teams have played in the first round of the postseason. Their most recent matchup came in 2018 where the Predators won in six. In regular season play, the Predators took the series 3-1 against the Avs.

The second and third place Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues square off. In the regular season, St. Louis defeated Minnesota in four out of five games including two that went to overtime. Since St. Louis’ head coach Craig Berube arrived, the Blues have been 13-1-2 against the Wild. In what looks to be a thrilling series, the Blues and Wild both ended the regular season hot. This will be their third postseason matchup – Minnesota took the 2015 win, while St. Louis took the 2017 win.

The Pacific Division champion Calgary Flames meet the wild card Dallas Stars. The two teams have met in the first round in two of the past three seasons. The Stars and Flames most recently faced off in the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, where the Stars won in six. In regular season play, Calgary took two wins and an overtime loss against Dallas.

The Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings will be the Pacific Division’s second and third place match. The star-studded Oiler’s beat Los Angeles in all but their first matchup during the regular season. Los Angeles returns to the postseason for the first time since the 2017-18 season. This will be the eighth time the Oilers and Kings have met in the playoffs, with the Oilers winning five of seven previous matchups – the last meeting in 1992.

