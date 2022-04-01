ESPN+ To Stream 10 Major League Baseball Spring Training Games

Two Games Per Day April 1 Through April 5 with 13 MLB Clubs in Action

Defending World Series Champion Atlanta Braves to Make Two Appearances

Regular Season Daily Game Schedule Starts with Opening Day on April 7

ESPN+ will stream 10 Major League Baseball spring training games – two games per day – beginning today, Friday, April 1, through Tuesday, April 5. The 10-game schedule will lead into ESPN+’s regular season daily game slate, starting with Opening Day on April 7.

In total, 13 MLB Clubs will appear on ESPN+ during spring training, including two appearances by the defending World Series Champion Atlanta Braves and multiple appearances by the Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox.

The MLB Spring Training presented by Camping World schedule opens today at 1 p.m. ET when the St. Louis Cardinals host the New York Mets. At 4 p.m., the White Sox will host the Oakland Athletics. The full schedule is below.

Date Time (ET) Game Fri, Apr 1 1 p.m. New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals 4 p.m. Oakland Athletics vs. Chicago White Sox Sat, Apr 2 1 p.m. Atlanta Braves vs. New York Yankees 3 p.m. San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Sun, Apr 3 1 p.m. Boston Red Sox vs. Atlanta Braves 9 p.m. Los Angeles Angels vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Mon, Apr 4 1 p.m. Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Yankees 4 p.m. Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs Tue, Apr 5 1 p.m. Minnesota Twins vs. Boston Red Sox 9 p.m. Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Los Angeles Angels

The ESPN+ regular season game schedule for the month of April will be announced in the coming days. MLB games on ESPN+ are subject to local blackout restrictions.

As previously announced, ESPN2 will exclusively televise MLB Opening Night on Thursday, April 7, at 8 p.m. ET when the Atlanta Braves host the Cincinnati Reds. The 2022 ESPN Sunday Night Baseball presented by Taco Bell schedule begins on April 10 when the New York Yankees host the Boston Red Sox at 7 p.m. ET. April 10 will also mark the debut of KayRod Cast on ESPN2 – a special alternate presentation pairing World series Champion and three-time M.V.P. Alex Rodriguez with iconic New York sports broadcasting voice Michael Kay.

In addition to the ESPN+ game content, the platform offers a wide variety of MLB-related offerings, including Big Papi’s Places – a series featuring National Baseball Hall-of-Famer David Ortiz exclusively available on ESPN+.

-30-