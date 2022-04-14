espnW Announces Agenda and Speakers for espnW Summit NYC on May 4

The espnW Summit NYC returns in-person and via livestream on Wednesday, May 4 at the 1 Hotel in Brooklyn. The one-day event will gather a distinctive group of leaders and change-makers at the intersection of sports, business, and entertainment for a day of conversation and reflection about the women + sports space. The line-up includes a look ahead at ESPN’s Fifty/50 initiative honoring the 50th anniversary of Title IX, a conversation with NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman and more. The event will stream live across espnWevents.com, the ESPN App, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. As with all espnW Summits, movement and wellness will be woven into the experience. The espnW Summit NYC will run from 8 a.m.–7 p.m. ET and in-person registration is available at nyc.espnwsummit.com.

espnW Columnist and ESPN Radio host Sarah Spain will once again serve as event host, joined by powerhouse ESPN and espnW talent, including espnW Writer and ESPN Commentator Julie Foudy, SportsCenter Anchor Elle Duncan, Women’s College Basketball and WNBA, Game and Studio Analyst and Sideline Reporter LaChina Robinson, Game and Studio Analyst Monica McNutt, and Studio Anchor Christine Williamson. Featured events and panels will include:

A performance from Grammy-nominated rapper Rapsody of her anthem for the Fifty/50 Initiative

World-Class Athlete Conversation featuring New York Liberty stars Sabrina Ionescu and Didi Richards ; moderated by Sarah Spain .

Fifty/50 Spotlight : A spotlight on content for the Fifty/50 Initiative hosted by Elle Duncan with an introduction from executive producer Allison Glock , including: A panel on “ 37 Words ” featuring co-Director Nicole Newnham and Grant High School softball players Olivia Dunn, Elisabeth Kollrack, and Madyson Roach A presentation on W. Studios Fifty/50 Shorts Presented by Google featuring short film director Shayla Harris and film subjects Noor Alexandria Abukaram, and Yolanda Melendez

A live taping of the hit podcast “ Laughter Permitted with Julie Foudy ” with guest Olympic gold medalist Eileen Gu

W Power Talks: 10-minute focused talks by industry leaders and personalities , hosted by Monica McNutt Nicole Lavoi , Director, The Tucker Center for Research on Girls & Women in Sport, School of Kinesiology, University of Minnesota Jon Patricof , CEO and Co-Founder Athletes Unlimited Eric LeGrand , Motivational Speaker & Founder, LeGrand Coffee House

The Women of ESPN panel featuring Monica McNutt, LaChina Robinson, Christine Williamson, and Elle Duncan

Women at the Helm keynote conversation with NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman ; moderated by Julie Foudy

Interviews, photos and additional content will be posted to espnW.com throughout the Summit. For more information, follow us on Twitter with @espnW and #espnWsummit.

