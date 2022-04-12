Exclusively on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+ and Hulu This Week: The Rush to the Playoffs continues with Six National Hockey League Games

Two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning faceoff against Dallas Stars and Philadelphia Flyers at Washington Capitals in April 12 ESPN doubleheader

Central Division showdown between Wild and Blues on ABC Hockey Saturday with “Ice Cast” alternate presentation on ESPN+

The National Hockey League (NHL) rush to the playoffs continues this week on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+ and Hulu with six exclusive games on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, along with 44 out-of-market games streaming live on ESPN+ this week.

Date Time (ET) Network Game ESPN Talent Tuesday April 12 7 p.m. ESPN Philadelphia Flyers at Washington Capitals The Flyers (23-37-11) head south to visit the Capitals (38-22-10) for a Metropolitan Division match up at Capital One Arena. Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen Analyst: Brian Boucher Reporter: Leah Hextall In Studio: John Buccigross with Ryan Callahan ESPN Deportes Flyers at Capitals (Spanish Language) Play-by-Play: Kenneth Garay Analyst: Carlos Rossell 9:30 p.m. ESPN Tampa Bay Lightning at Dallas Stars The two-time defending champion Lightning (43-20-7) take on the Stars (40-26-4) at American Airlines Arena as they cling on to a Western Conference wildcard spot. Play-by-Play: Steve Levy Analyst: Ray Ferraro In Studio: John Buccigross with Ryan Callahan ESPN Deportes Lightning at Stars (Spanish Language) Play-by-Play: Rigoberto Plascencia Analyst: Toño Valle Thursday April 14 7 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu Detroit Red Wings at Carolina Hurricanes The Red Wings (28-34-9) head south to take on the Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes (46-17-8) in Raleigh at PNC Arena. Play-by-Play: John Buccigross Analyst: Ryan Callahan Reporter: Emily Kaplan In Studio: Steve Levy with Barry Melrose 8 p.m. ESPN Minnesota Wild at Dallas Stars The Wild (43-21-5) take on the Stars (40-26-4) in a Central Division match up at American Airlines Arena as both teams aim to finish the regular season strong and in position for the playoffs. Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen Analyst: Brian Boucher In Studio: Steve Levy with Barry Melrose ESPN Deportes Wild at Stars (Spanish Language) Play-by-Play: Kenneth Garay Analyst: Carlos Rossell Saturday April 16 3 p.m. ABC/ESPN+ Minnesota Wild at St. Louis Blues In the Wild’s (43-21-5) second appearance on ESPN platforms this week, Minnesota visits the St. Louis Blues (40-20-10) at the Enterprise Center. The streaking Blues trail the Wild in the Central Division by only one point as they both currently sit in playoff positions. Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough Analysts: Ray Ferraro Reporter: Emily Kaplan In Studio: John Buccigross with Mark Messier and Chris Chelios ESPN+ Ice Cast: Wild at Blues A special alternate presentation of the game allows fans to see the game develop from above the ice Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough Analysts: Ray Ferraro Reporter: Emily Kaplan ESPN+ Wild at Blues (Spanish Language) Play-by-Play: Eitán Benezra Analyst: Toño Valle Sunday April 17 1 p.m. ESPN Florida Panthers at Detroit Red Wings In their second appearance on ESPN platforms this week, the Red Wings (28-34-9) head home to take on league-leading Panthers (51-15-6) at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Play-by-Play: John Buccigross Analyst: Dom Moore In Studio: Steve Levy with Barry Melrose

*Commentator assignments may be subject to change.

NHL Out of Market games on ESPN+

ESPN+ will stream 44 out-of-market games this week, highlighted by a Tuesday matchup between Connor McDavid’s Edmonton Oilers (42-25-5) and the Minnesota Wild (43-21-5) at 8 p.m. ET.

Viewers get another opportunity to catch the Oilers on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET, when they visit the Nashville Predators (41-26-5).

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET the Metropolitan Division-leading Carolina Hurricanes (46-17-8) visit the league-leading Colorado Avalanche (50-14-6).

STUDIO SHOWS

The Point presented by Gillette

The Point presented by Gillette will air at its regularly scheduled time on Thursday, April 14 at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2. On this week’s episode, Emily Kaplan sits down with Maple Leafs superstar Auston Matthews, to discuss his journey from the Arizona desert to becoming the NHL’s top goal scorer this season.

All episodes of The Point are simulcast live on ESPN+ with replays available on-demand.

In The Crease

New episodes of In The Crease stream exclusively on ESPN+ each NHL game day, following the last game of the day, with in-depth analysis, interviews, highlights and more from all the day’s NHL game action.

The Drop

A new episode of The Drop, hosted by Arda Öcal and Greg Wyshynski, will stream on the ESPN App and @ESPN’s Twitter, Facebook and YouTube on April 14 at 7:30 p.m. ET as part of the Wild at Stars coverage.

PODCASTS

In the Crease – The ESPN NHL Podcast with Linda Cohn and Emily Kaplan

Hall of Fame sportscaster Linda Cohn and Kaplan continue to bring fans their insider perspectives, reporting, reactions and analysis to the latest breaking headlines and under the radar stories both on and off the ice with new episodes every Wednesday. How to listen and episode guide.

