Live from Las Vegas: The Walt Disney Company’s Extensive 2022 NFL Draft Coverage Available on ESPN, ABC, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio, and Multiple Social Networks

Five Different Presentations Available For NFL Draft’s First Two Nights

ESPN and ABC Combined Presentation for Draft’s Final Day; Multiple Other Presentations Also Available

NFL Live, College GameDay Built by The Home Depot, and First Take among Shows Originating On-Site

The Walt Disney Company will present the entire 2022 NFL Draft (April 28-30) across ESPN, ABC, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN’s social media channels, providing fans multi-platform coverage of the League’s signature offseason event, which spans three days and approximately 15 hours.

For the first two days, both in primetime on Thursday, April 28 (8 p.m. ET), and Friday, April 29 (7 p.m.), viewers will have five different options, with five different sets of personalities and insights. For the NFL Draft’s final day, Saturday, April 30 (noon), ESPN’s television presentation will be simulcast on ABC, while ESPN’s social show — available on the ESPN App, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube — and ESPN Radio’s offering will feature a hybrid broadcast, available on both radio and the same social platforms. ESPN Deportes will also cover Saturday in its entirety. Nearly all the presentations are available through the ESPN App.

ESPN will have coverage beginning from Vegas at 3 p.m. leading into the first night, with the other platforms beginning at 8 p.m. More on additional shows originating from Vegas is below.

The 2022 NFL Draft is the fourth consecutive year ESPN and ABC will hold distinct telecasts for the first two nights, with ABC delving into the backstory and journey of the newest NFL rookies and ESPN honing in on the on-field and statistical side of the player.

Please note: ESPN’s coverage on Friday, April 29, may shift to ESPN2 dependent on NBA Playoff telecasts.

The 2022 NFL Draft, in its entirety, will also be televised on NFL Network and streamed live through NFL digital properties.

On Location: ESPN Sets Surround Vegas

ESPN’s primary set will be located inside the NFL Theater – adjacent to the Caesars Forum – on Thursday and Friday, before shifting to the Beer Park at The Paris Hotel for Saturday. The main ABC set will be in the vicinity of the NFL Theater, between the theater and the High Roller Ferris wheel. The Beer Park set will also be utilized by ABC in the first two nights.

ESPN Radio will broadcast from the Caesars Forum and the ESPN’s social shows will utilize ESPN’s Las Vegas studios at The LINQ. ESPN Deportes will have a split presence in Las Vegas and Bristol.

ESPN Personalities Descend Upon Vegas

On ESPN, NFL senior Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. and analyst Louis Riddick, a 1991 NFL Draft selectee, will be on through the duration of the Draft, with fellow analyst Booger McFarland, a first round pick in the 1999 NFL Draft, joining for the first two nights. Mike Greenberg will host ESPN’s coverage for the first two nights, his second consecutive year in the role. Senior NFL insider Chris Mortensen will report on the news while Adam Schefter will miss this year’s NFL Draft to attend his son’s college graduation.

ESPN will have four reporters at team facilities:

Jeff Darlington in Kansas City

Kimberley A. Martin with the Jets

Sal Paolantonio in Philadelphia

Dianna Russini at the Giants

On ABC, NFL Draft senior analyst Todd McShay and analysts Kirk Herbstreit and Desmond Howard, the fourth overall pick in the 1992 NFL Draft, will be on the set for Thursday and Friday. For the fourth consecutive year, Rece Davis will host on the primary ABC set, with Sam Ponder and Jesse Palmer, a 2001 NFL Draft selection, anchoring from the Beer Park set. Robert Griffin III, current ESPN analyst and the second overall selection in the 2012 NFL Draft, will also join Ponder and Palmer. Pete Thamel will be reporting on news throughout the telecast, his first since joining ESPN in early 2022.

Suzy Kolber will be interviewing the prospects on the main stage following their selection. Laura Rutledge will cover the NFL Draft’s green room, interviewing family and friends of the prospects.

For the NFL Draft’s final day, with ESPN’s presentation available on ABC, Davis will host with Kiper, McShay and Riddick serving as the analysts with the presentation shifts to South Las Vegas Boulevard.

More Details on ESPN Radio, ESPN Social Platforms and ESPN Deportes

On ESPN Radio, Shae Peppler Cornette will host all three days alongside Mike Tannenbaum, with Ian Fitzsimmons reporting. For the first two nights, Bart Scott will join them, with NFL Draft analyst Jordan Reid adding his insights on Saturday.

ESPN’s social media shows will be available on the ESPN App, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter, as a slew of personalities add to the free-flowing, commercial-free programming. Harry Douglas and Domonique Foxworth, selected in the 2008 and 2005 NFL Drafts respectively, will join Jason Fitz, Spencer Hall, Mina Kimes, and Field Yates on night one, with most of the same personalities returning for night two. On Saturday, as part of the hybrid presentation with ESPN Radio, Mike Clay, Daniel Dopp, Skubie Mageza, and Phil Murphy will be part of the presentation.

On ESPN Deportes, Monday Night Football voices Eduardo Varela and Pablo Viruega will deliver exclusive Spanish-language coverage from ESPN’s headquarters in Bristol, Conn, alongside NFL experts Sebastián Martinez, Christensen and Miguel Pasquel. Reporter Rebeca Landa and Carlos Nava will provide reports from Las Vegas

ESPN’s coverage of the 2022 NFL Draft will also air internationally, reaching more than 59 million households in Spanish-speaking Latin America, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, the Pacific Islands, the Caribbean, the Netherlands and Africa.

NFL Live, College GameDay, First Take, and The Paul Finebaum Show Originate from Las Vegas

ESPN’s Las Vegas presence will begin in earnest on Wednesday, April 27, with NFL Live airing at its traditional 4 p.m. time prior to a two-hour special primetime edition at 7:30 p.m. Analysts Ryan Clark, Kimes, Dan Orlovsky, and Marcus Spears join host Rutledge in the first of three consecutive days of shows, which will also include Keyshawn Johnson, from the epicenter of the NFL Draft. SportsCenter and additional ESPN programming will also have segments from Las Vegas beginning the same day.

College GameDay Built by The Home Depot returns for three consecutive days, beginning Thursday, as the premier college football program airs at 5 p.m., following NFL Live’s special two-hour edition at 3 p.m. After the same schedule for both shows on Friday, College GameDay finishes up their Vegas shows with a Saturday edition at 11 a.m., leading into the final day of the NFL Draft. Davis will host College GameDay, alongside Herbstreit, Howard, Palmer and David Pollack on Thursday and Friday. Ponder will also contribute.

In addition to Get Up (8 a.m.) on ESPN having segments from Las Vegas, NFL Network’s Good Morning Football will also air on ESPN2 the morning of Thursday, April 28. Additional ESPN shows originating from Vegas include:

Following College GameDay on Thursday, NFL Draft Countdown from 7-8 p.m. will lead into the first round

First Take with Stephen A. Smith and host Molly Qerim on Thursday and Friday, airing at its traditional 10 a.m. time. The show will be live from ESPN’s Las Vegas studios at The LINQ.

The Paul Finebaum Show will make its NFL Draft debut, airing live on SEC Network and ESPN Radio from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on both Thursday and Friday.

Extensive Coverage Leads Into NFL Draft

ESPN will have additional NFL Draft content throughout the week of the Draft with full programming details announced in the coming days.

