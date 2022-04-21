Made In Austin: Longhorn Network to Deliver Spring Football Programming and Baseball This Weekend

Longhorn Network, ESPN’s 24-hour network devoted to the University of Texas, will deliver the first look of 2022 edition of Texas football as the Longhorns host their annual Orange-White Spring Game Presented by Living Spaces Saturday, April 23 at 6:30 p.m. CT. In addition, the season debut of All Access with Coach Sark and the Texas football team will air on Friday, April 22 at 6 p.m.

All Access, LHN’s award-winning documentary show, returns with a special spring camp edition Friday at 6 p.m. The 30-minute show goes inside spring camp as Hudson Card and Quinn Ewers navigate an open quarterback competition. Coach Sark is mic’d up – along with Blake Gideon, Tashard Choice and Brennan Marion – plus a day in the life of senior RB and McCombs School of Business student Roschon Johnson.

Texas GameDay Presented by St. David’s Healthcare leads coverage of Saturday’s Orange-White Spring Game beginning at 5:30 p.m. live from Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Host Lowell Galindo along with analysts Fozzy Whittaker, Michael Griffin and Kenny Vaccaro, and reporter Alex Loeb will preview the game and breakdown all the storylines coming out of spring practice. The quintet is back postgame for Texas GameDay Final Presented by The Zebra to wrap up the day’s coverage with analysis immediately following the game.

Along with Spring Football programming this weekend, LHN will also have all three games of the Baylor – No. 10 Texas baseball series presented by Capital Farm Credit Friday (6:30 p.m.), Saturday (1 p.m.) and Sunday (1 p.m.). Keith Moreland and Greg Swindell will call the action from UFCU Disch-Falk Field.