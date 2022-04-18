Man in the Arena: Tom Brady Episode 10 to Debut Exclusively on ESPN+ April 25

Episode 10 of the 2x Sports Emmy Award-nominated ESPN+ series Man in the Arena: Tom Brady debuts April 25 at 11 p.m. ET. Directed by Religion of Sports’ Gotham Chopra, the series features Brady and other notable figures deconstructing the milestones of his legendary NFL career, mining the psychological and emotional terrain of each victory and defeat. The previous nine episodes are currently available across all three services of The Disney Bundle. Episodes 1 through 5 will also air from 5 – 10 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 24 on ESPN2 and Episodes 6 through 9 will air from 7 – 11 p.m. on Monday, April 25 on ESPN. The tenth episode will be available exclusively to ESPN+ subscribers Monday at 11 p.m. ET. Trailer for Ep 10: https://youtu.be/7bFnTzjIoCg

“What is there left to say about working with Tom? He is a never-ending narrative, but also a never-ending process of self-discovery for me and our creative team at Religion of Sports,” said director Gotham Chopra. “Because in Tom’s 23 year (and counting) odyssey, I see threads of all of our stories which is what has made this an amazing project to work on. We used to think of episode 10 as an epilogue, now – because I know how Tom operates – I realize it’s just a prequel.”

In episode 10, Brady leaves New England to start a new chapter with the Buccaneers. Joined by former teammate Rob Gronkowski in Tampa Bay, Brady captures his 7th Super Bowl title. As he reflects on life outside of football, Brady shares his hopes of living up to the example set by his hero, his father. The episode features exclusive interviews with Brady, as well as his father Tom Brady Sr. and teammate Rob Gronkowski. The docuseries is co-produced by ESPN, Religion of Sports, 199 Productions, and NFL Films.

Companion programming for the episode includes Inside the Arena, a post-show that will air live on ESPN+ following the playout of each episode of Man in the Arena, hosted by Tedy Bruschi and Field Yates and After the Arena, hosted by Shae Cornette, Jason Fitz, and Skubie Mageza, which will stream to the ESPN App and ESPN’s Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube handles on Wednesday evening. Viewers can also listen to the “Man in the Arena” podcast series, hosted by Religion of Sports’ Gotham Chopra, which looks at Brady’s career and the myriad, universal ways that sports enrich and connect our world. The series, produced by the Emmy Award-winning sports media company Religion of Sports, is available as an ESPN Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and wherever podcasts are available.

