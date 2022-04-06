NBA on ABC 2021-22 Regular Season Viewership Up From Last Two Years

The 2021-22 regular season viewership for the NBA on ABC was up from the last two years, according to Nielsen. The 19-game package averaged 3,026,000 viewers, up 13 percent vs. last season and up three percent from the 2019-2020 campaign.

NBA Countdown delivered by Papa John’s, the NBA on ABC pregame show, averaged 1,451,000 viewers, which was up eight percent vs. last year and up three percent from two seasons ago.

The NBA on ABC package includes games on Christmas Day as well as the NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC presented by Meta Quest series and the ABC Sunday Showcase presented by Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup series. The NBA on ABC will continue throughout the NBA Playoffs, culminating with the NBA Finals.

