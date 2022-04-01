April 1, 2022

NHL Schedule Update: ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu Add Three Exclusive Games in April



Florida Panthers vs. Detroit Red Wings added for April 17 on ESPN

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Washington Capitals and Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers added for April 24 on ESPN+ and Hulu

Edmonton Oilers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins April 26 Matchup moved from ESPN+/Hulu to ESPN

The National Hockey League and ESPN today announced updates to the 2021-22 NHL regular-season schedule.

A national exclusive game between the Florida Panthers and Detroit Red Wings has been added to the ESPN schedule on April 17 at 1 p.m. ET.

The Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Washington Capitals and Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers matchups have been added to the ESPN+ and Hulu schedule of exclusive games on April 24 – both at 7 p.m. ET.

Additionally, the Edmonton Oilers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins game has been moved from ESPN+/Hulu to ESPN on April 26 at 7 p.m. ET.

Date Time (ET) Game Network Sun, April 17 1 p.m. Florida Panthers vs. Detroit Red Wings ESPN Sun, April 24 7 p.m. Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Washington Capitals ESPN+/Hulu Sun, April 24 7 p.m. Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers ESPN+/Hulu Tues, April 26 7 p.m. Edmonton Oilers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins ESPN

These game additions will replace the previously scheduled April 21 matchup between the St. Louis Blues at San Jose Sharks on ESPN, April 26 game between the Washington Capitals vs. New York Islanders on ESPN and April 29 game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Islanders on ESPN+/Hulu.

