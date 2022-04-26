ESPN DeportesESPN DigitalESPN RadioFirst TakeNFL
The Fans Guide to ESPN’s 2022 NFL Draft Coverage
The Walt Disney Company will present the entire 2022 NFL Draft (April 28-30) across ESPN, ABC, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN’s social media channels, providing fans multi-platform coverage of the League’s signature offseason event, which spans three days and approximately 15 hours. Surrounding the NFL Draft, ESPN will provide comprehensive multi-platform programming with an overview provided below.