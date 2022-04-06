Third Annual GEICO High School Lacrosse Showcase to Air April 22 on ESPNU

The third annual GEICO High School Lacrosse Showcase will air on ESPNU and be available on the ESPN App. The two-game slate airs Friday, April 22, at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

This year’s field includes four teams ranked in the Inside Lacrosse Top 25 High School Power Rankings: No. 1 St. John’s, No. 3 St. Anthony’s, No. 10 Mount Sinai, and No. 20 Garden City. The event takes place at St. Anthony High School’s Cy Donnelly Field in South Huntington, New York.

Date Time Game Network Fri, Apr 22 2:00 p.m. No. 20 Garden City (NY) vs. No. 10 Mount Sinai (NY) ESPNU 4:00 p.m. No. 1 St. John’s (DC) vs. No. 3 St. Anthony’s (NY) ESPNU

No. 1 St. John’s College High School (District of Columbia)

Key Recruits: ’22 Mac Haley (Navy), ’22 Riley Figueiras (Syracuse), ’22 Blake Boyd (Air Force), ’22 Vincent Trujillo (Syracuse)

No. 3 St. Anthony’s High School (New York)

Key Recruits: ’22 Jordan Naso (Holy Cross), ’22 Michael Leo (Syracuse), ’22 Colin Langton (Army), ’23 Owen Duffy (North Carolina)

No. 10 Mount Sinai High School (New York)

Key Recruits: ’22 Joey Spallina (Syracuse), ’22 Dylan Sageder (Syracuse), ’22 Michael Trepeta (Johns Hopkins), ’22 James Carretta (Georgetown)

No. 20 Garden City High School (New York)

Key Recruits: ’22 Brendan Staub (Cornell), ’22 Jack Cascadden (Cornell), ’23 Cole Webber (Virginia), ’23 Stevie Finnell (Syracuse)

Additional information is available at geicolax.com/showcase/

SportsCenter Next:

For in-depth coverage of the GEICO High School Lacrosse Showcase, including highlights and exclusive content, follow @sportscenternext on Instagram.

