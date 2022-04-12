Top Rank Presents Clash of Heavyweight Titans: Fury vs. Whyte

Undercard to Stream on ESPN+ at 1 p.m. ET

Top Rank will be at London’s Wembley Stadium on Saturday, April 23 to capture the all-English heavyweight battle between WBC/Lineal/Ring Magazine heavyweight champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury and WBC interim titleholder Dillian “The Body Snatcher” Whyte.

ESPN+ Pay-Per-View will stream the event LIVE in the United States at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT, with the undercard to stream on ESPN+ at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT. ESPN will also air a special Fury vs. Whyte Pre-Show on ESPN beginning at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT. Buy the ESPN+ PPV for $69.99 here.

Current WBC world champion Fury (31-0-1, 22 KOs) will defend his crown against WBC interim champion Whyte (28-2, 19 KOs) in front of a record 94,000 fans, the largest Wembley Stadium has ever hosted and the most fans to witness a boxing event in person since 1993. The Whyte showdown marks Fury’s first bout in London since February 2015.

Calling the action will be Joe Tessitore (play-by-play), former two-division world champion Timothy Bradley Jr. (analyst) and former pound-for-pound #1, two-division world titleholder and 2004 Olympic gold medalist Andre Ward (analyst). The desk team will feature analysis from Mark Kriegel and Bernardo Osuna.

