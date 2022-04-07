UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie – Exclusively on ESPN+ PPV

Saturday, April 9, at 10 p.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+ PPV

UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie, featuring two of the most highly anticipated championship fights of the year, will stream live from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., this Saturday, April 9, at 10 p.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+ PPV. Early prelims will be streamed on ESPN+ beginning at 6 p.m. ET. Prelims will continue on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ Pay-Per-View main card starting at 10 p.m. ET.

In the main event, UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (23-1) will defend his title against “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung (17-6), the No. 4 UFC featherweight contender who has won four of his last six fights, including a “Fight of the Night” and three “Performance of the Night” bonuses. Meanwhile, Volkanovski has won 20 straight contests, including his last 10 in the UFC, and is defending his featherweight belt for the third time, following decision wins over former champion Max Holloway (23-6) and top contender Brian Ortega (15-2).

The co-main event will showcase a UFC bantamweight title unification rematch between current champion Aljamain Sterling (20-3) and interim champion Petr Yan (16-2), who is coming off a dominating victory over Cory Sandhagen (14-4) at UFC 267 last October. Sterling is on a six-fight win streak, including his victory over Yan at UFC 259 in which Yan was disqualified following an illegal knee strike in Round 4.

In addition to the two championship fights closing the night, the Main Card features UFC welterweight phenom Khamzat Chimaev (10-0), arguably the most dominant prospect the UFC has ever seen, taking on his toughest challenge yet in No. 2 UFC welterweight contender Gilbert Burns (20-4). Chimaev is 4-0 in his young UFC career, while out landing opponents 254-2 in total strikes, and Burns has been defeated only once in his last eight fights, a loss to UFC welterweight champion and No. 1 UFC pound-for-pound fighter Kamaru Usman (20-1) at UFC 258.

Programming (All times ET)

Thur., 4/7 5 p.m. UFC 273 Press Conference: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube Fri., 4/8 5:30 p.m. UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie ESPN2 Best Bets: UFC 273 ESPN App, @ESPNSportsBetting YouTube 4 p.m. UFC 273 Ceremonial Weigh-In: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube 9 p.m. UFC 273 Pre-Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie ESPN+ Sat., 4/9 2 p.m. UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie Pre-Show ABC ESPN3 6 p.m. UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie (early prelims) ESPN+ 8 p.m. UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie presented by Modelo (prelims) ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10 p.m. UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie ESPN+ PPV 1 a.m. – * UFC 273 Post Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie ESPN+

* immediately following main card

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

10 p.m. Main Alexander Volkanovski (C) vs. Chan Sung Jung Co-Main Aljamain Sterling (C) vs. Petr Yan (IC) Undercard Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev Undercard Mackenzie Dern vs. Tecia Torres Undercard Vinc Pichel vs. Mark O. Madsen 8 p.m. Feature Ian Garry vs. Darian Weeks Undercard Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Marcin Tybura Undercard Aspen Ladd vs. Raquel Pennington Undercard Mickey Gall vs. Mike Malott 6 p.m. Feature Aleksei Oleinik vs. Jared Vanderaa Undercard Anthony Hernandez vs. Josh Fremd Undercard Piera Rodriguez vs. Kay Hansen Undercard Julio Arce vs. Daniel Santos

