UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Vera – ESPN’s 100th Fight Night!!

UFC Fight Night presented by Modelo: Font vs. Vera will be live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas this Saturday, April 30, on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ (English and Spanish), the 100th UFC Fight Night in ESPN history. The main card will air at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT, preceded by the Prelims on ESPN2 and ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT. Live coverage includes UFC Live Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Font vs. Vera on ESPN2 on Friday, April 29, at 5:30 p.m. ET and will provide fans with exclusive insights and views heading into Fight Night.

The main event is a Bantamweight battle between No. 5 Rob Font (19-5, 8 KOs) and No. 8 Marlon Vera (18-7, 7 KOs) in which the winner will position himself in contention for a shot at the belt. Font was seemingly on his way to a chance at the title after a series of wins before his last fight, falling short via unanimous decision to Jose Aldo in December. Vera has won eight of his last 10. With an aggressive style, he has earned 10 of his 12 UFC victories inside the distance.

The co-main is a meeting of American heavyweights, Andrei Arlovski (33-20, 17 KOs) and Jake Collier (13-6, 5 KOs). The 43-year-old Arlovski, a native of Belarus who has been competing since 1999, has won five of his last six. A one-time champion of the division, he can tie the record of 23 career UFC victories held by Donald Cerrone and Jim Miller. Collier, who began his career as a middleweight, quit his full-time job as a welder in 2020 to devote himself to training. “I watched him when I was a kid,” Collier says of his opponent who is a decade older. “No insult to him, the dude’s a legend and I think it’s an honor to fight him”

Jon Anik will call the action, alongside two-time UFC Bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz and UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties. All coverage in Spanish will be handled by Victor Davila and Brandon Moreno.

Analysis of Gerald Meerschaert’s submission style. By Jeff Wagenheim.

Programming (All times ET)

Fri., 4/29 5:30 p.m. UFC Live Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Font vs. Vera ESPN2 6:05 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Font vs. Vera ESPN+ Sat., 4/30 4 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Modelo: Font vs. Vera (Prelims) ESPN2 ESPN+ 7 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Modelo: Font vs. Vera (Main Card) ESPN ESPN Deportes ESPN+ 10 p.m. – * UFC Fight Night Post Show: Font vs. Vera ESPN+

* – Immediately following main card

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

7 PM Main Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera Co-Main Andrei Arlovski vs. Jake Collier Undercard Andre Fili vs. Joanderson Brito Undercard Jared Gordon vs. Grant Dawson Undercard Darren Elkins vs. Tristan Connelly Undercard Krzysztof Jotko vs. Gerald Meerschaert 4 PM Feature Alexandr Romanov vs. Chase Sherman Undercard Daniel Da Silva vs. Francisco Figueiredo Undercard Gabe Green vs. Yohan Lainesse Undercard Natan Levy vs. Mike Breeden Undercard Gina Mazany vs. Shanna Young Undercard Tatsuro Taira vs. Carlos Candelario

