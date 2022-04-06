Vince’s Places Debuts Today, Exclusively on ESPN+

NBA legend Vince Carter hosts Vince’s Places, a basketball-centric expansion of the Peyton’s Places franchise, exclusively on ESPN+, where he explores why the sport of basketball continues to captivate fans around the world. Vince will chat with some of the game’s all-time greats to break down the rich history of the sport. Episode 1 of the show is available now on ESPN+. Trailer: https://youtu.be/79wJIoz1DCs.



“Basketball history has some extraordinary moments, from incredible displays of athleticism to fierce rivalries,” said Carter. “In Vince’s Places, we get to explore some of those familiar stories and others fans might not be aware of, all while talking to a few of the sport’s greatest icons.”

In episode 1, Vince Carter and Peyton Manning travel back in time to 1891, the year the game of basketball was created, to explore the history of the sport, and then Vince meets up with Alonzo Mourning to explore the physicality of the game. Guests this season will include Dr. J, Jerry West, Patrick Ewing, Dominique Wilkins, Dikembe Mutombo, Dirk Nowitzki, Ray Allen, Mark Cuban, and more.

“We’ve tackled many of America’s favorite sports with our Places franchise; I’m happy to be adding basketball to the mix,” said Manning. “Vince is the perfect host to explore some astonishing and unexpected moments in the sport’s storied history, and he’s bringing some fantastic guests along for the ride.”

Vince’s Places is produced by NFL Films in collaboration with ESPN+. The series is executive produced by Omaha Productions, along with the other shows in the Places franchise: Peyton’s Places (football), Eli’s Places (college football), Abby’s Places (soccer), Rowdy’s Places (competitive fighting), and Big Papi’s Places (baseball).

