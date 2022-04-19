Watch First-Ever X Games Chiba 2022 Presented by Yogibo Live April 22 – 24 on the ESPN App and X Games YouTube Channel

Watch First-Ever X Games Chiba 2022 Presented by Yogibo Live April 22 – 24 on the ESPN App and X Games YouTube Channel

World of X Games Highlights Shows to May 14 and 21 on ABC

X Games fans in the United States can watch live competition coverage from the inaugural X Games Chiba event April 22 – 24 on the ESPN App and X Games YouTube. Fans can also follow the latest news and highlights across @XGames platforms, including Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and XGames.com. More information can be found here.

Additionally, two hours of event recap coverage will air on ABC as part of the World of X Games series on May 14 and 21 from 2 – 3 p.m. ET.

X Games Chiba 2022 will be available locally in Japan on Nippon TV’s networks and will be available globally via ESPN’s streaming services.

United States

The X Games Chiba 2022 live content schedule is as follows:

Date/Time Competitions
 Friday, April 22
ESPN App & YouTube
11:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. Women’s Skateboard Street Elimination
1:00 a.m. – 2:00 a.m. Women’s Skateboard Park Elimination
2:30 a.m. – 3:30 a.m. BMX Park Elimination
4:00 a.m. – 5:00 a.m. Men’s Skateboard Park Elimination
5:30 a.m. – 6:15 a.m. Skateboard Vert
6:30 a.m. – 7:45 a.m. BMX Flatland
 
 Saturday, April 23
ESPN App & YouTube
11:00 p.m. – 12:15 a.m. Monster Energy Men’s Skateboard Street Elimination
12:30 a.m. – 1:00 a.m. Skateboard Vert Best Trick
1:15 a.m. – 2:10 a.m. Women’s Skateboard Park
2:45 a.m. – 3:40 a.m. BMX Park
5:00 a.m. – 5:30 a.m. Moto X Best Whip
6:00 a.m. – 7:00 a.m. BMX Street
 

 Sunday, April 24
ESPN App & YouTube
10:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. Men’s Skateboard Park
11:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. Women’s Skateboard Street
2:30 a.m. – 3:30 a.m. Monster Energy Men’s Skateboard Street
 

 Saturday, May 14
ABC
2 p.m. – 3 p.m. Best of X Games Chiba 2022, Episode 1
 

 Saturday, May 21
ABC
2 p.m. – 3 p.m. Best of X Games Chiba 2022, Episode 2

 

*Times and events listed are Eastern Time (ET) and are subject to change. Please consult your local listings.

International

In addition to the host broadcast within Japan by Nippon TV, X Games Chiba will be distributed via syndication partners in Brazil, Denmark, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Israel, Spain, Serbia, Turkey, Greece, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Netherlands, Africa, France and the United Kingdom. X Games Chiba content will also be available in these regions live and on demand on ESPNPlayer.

X Games Chiba 2022 will also be available to stream live in Latin America and the Pacific Rim. Fans in Latina America can stream live on Star+, the Caribbean on ESPN Play and Australia/New Zealand on WatchESPN.

Additional information on X Games Chiba 2022 will be forthcoming on XGames.com and XGamesjapan.com/ for fans or on ESPNPressroom.com for media only.

 

-30-

 

Media Contacts:

Grace Coryell, ESPN Communications, 213-405-4402, [email protected]

Danny Chi, ESPN Communications, 213-405-4400, [email protected]

