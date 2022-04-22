X Games Chiba 2022 Presented by Yogibo Day One News and Results

The inaugural X Games Chiba 2022 Presented by Yogibo began April 22 with four eliminations and the Skateboard Vert and BMX Flatland final competitions. The first-ever X Games event in Japan, all competitions can be streamed live via the ESPN App and @XGames YouTube throughout the weekend.

The first competition of the day saw Japanese skater Yumeka Oda qualify in the top spot in the Women’s Skateboard Street Elimination. Next up, fellow Japanese skater Cocona Hiraki took the top qualifying spot in the Women’s Skateboard Park Elimination. The Japanese athletes continued their domination with Rim Nakamura qualifying first in the BMX Park Elimination. However, in the final elimination of the day, American Jagger Eaton walked away in the top qualifying spot.

As the sun set over ZOZOMARINE Stadium, Skateboard Vert handed out the first medal of the event to American Jimmy Wilkins. Only the second athlete in X Games history to four-peat in Skateboard Vert, Wilkins held the top position throughout the entire event. The silver medal went to Japan’s Moto Shibata, his third X Games silver. Thirteen-year-old Gui Khury rounded out the podium with bronze, becoming the youngest medalist in X Games Vert history and earning his first Vert medal.

Returning to the X Games competition lineup for the first time since 2003, BMX Flatland pit eight athletes in a head-to-head bracket-style contest. In the bronze medal battle, Moto Sasaki faced off against Matthias Dandois, with the local Sasaki taking the bronze. The gold medal battle pitted the oldest athlete at X Games Chiba, Alex Jumelin, against the youngest BMX athlete, Kio Hayakawa. Jumelin competed in five X Games events, with a previous highest finish of seventh. However, tonight it was local star Kio Hayakawa who earned his first X Games gold medal.

Tomorrow’s events will include Men’s Skateboard Street Elimination, Women’s Skateboard Park, BMX Park, Moto X Best Whip, BMX Street and Skateboard Vert Best Trick.

X Games fans in the United States can watch live competition coverage from the inaugural X Games Chiba event April 22 – 24 on the ESPN App and X Games YouTube. Fans can also follow the latest news and highlights across @XGames platforms, including Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and XGames.com. More information can be found here.

Additionally, two hours of event recap coverage will air on ABC as part of the World of X Games series on May 14 and 21 from 2 – 3 p.m. ET.

X Games Chiba 2022 will be available locally in Japan on Nippon TV’s networks and will be available globally via ESPN’s streaming services.

