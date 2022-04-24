X Games Chiba 2022 Presented by Yogibo Day Three News and Results – Jagger Eaton and Rayssa Leal Earn First X Games gold medals; Monster Energy Men’s Skateboard Street Japanese Podium Sweep

The final day of X Games Chiba 2022 Presented by Yogibo featured Men’s Skateboard Park, Women’s Skateboard Street and Monster Energy Men’s Street in front of a packed house. Fans can relive all the action from the inaugural X Games Chiba event via two hours of event recap coverage on ABC as part of the World of X Games series on May 14 and 21 from 2 – 3 p.m. ET.

A stacked Men’s Park final opened the day as American Jagger Eaton earned his first ever Men’s Skateboard Park gold medal. He overtook Kieran Woolley in his third run with a kickflip over box gap, frontside noseblunt on bank wall, Smith grind, backside lipslide through corner, backside noseblunt stall, frontside lipslide, backside 360 ollie to fakie, half Cab front blunt, frontside Smith grind, frontside nosegrind to fakie on extension. Kieran Woolley earned his first-ever X Games medal with silver and X Games 2021 Park gold medalist Liam Pace landed in bronze position.

Brazilian superstar Rayssa Leal won her first X Games gold medal, dominating the Women’s Skateboard Street competition from the start. Her first run placed her in the top spot with a frontside feeble grind, heelflip, kickflip backside lipslide, backside Smith grind, Ollie over the origami gap, frontside bluntslide down big rail. Although Toyama City’s Funa Nakayama was unable to catch Leal, she earned her first X Games medal with a silver and rookie Chloe Covell earned bronze as the youngest athlete at X Games Chiba.

As the rain started to fall over ZOZOMARINE Stadium, the Monster Energy Men’s Skateboard Street competition ended early due to rain. After the first two rounds of runs, Japanese riders occupied the top three positions. Koto City, Tokyo’s Yuto Horigome landed the top position with his second run – ​​nollie 270 backside lipslide, nollie backside 270 to noseslide, nosegrab 360 over origami gap, backside noseblunt slide, 360 flip over small gap, gap to lipslide, switch 270 lipslide. Fifteen year old rookie Daiki Ikeda from Ōta-ku, Tokyo, earned his first X Games medal with silver and Sora Shirai from Kanagawa City earned his second bronze medal.

A Freestyle Moto X demo and Breakdancing exhibition closed out the night. The attendance at the inaugural X Games Chiba event was 40,000 over the three days.

-30-

Media Contacts:

Grace Coryell ESPN Communications, 213-405-4402, [email protected]