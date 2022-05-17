2022 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on ESPN and ESPN2 Draw Strong Round One Viewership

Round One games on ESPN and ESPN2 averaged 725,000 viewers; Up 43% versus 2021 cable average

Boston Bruins at Carolina Hurricanes game seven averaged 1.6 million viewers; Up 112% versus comparable 2021 game; Fourth most-viewed round one game on cable ever

The first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs on ESPN and ESPN2 averaged 725,000 viewers across 26 games – an increase of 43% versus 2021’s first round cable average. ESPN and ESPN2 delivered six of the top 10 most-viewed Stanley Cup Playoff games so far this season, while the Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers delivered as the most-viewed game one of a first round Stanley Cup Playoff ever on cable with 1.04 million viewers and peaked at 1.5 million.

Saturday’s Boston Bruins at Carolina Hurricanes game seven averaged 1.6 million viewers, up 112% versus the comparable 2021 game, and was the fourth most-viewed round one game on cable ever. The Hurricanes victory peaked at 2.2 million viewers. Saturday night’s game seven matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and Edmonton Oilers averaged 1.1 million viewers and peaked at 1.2 million.

The first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs ended with the Calgary Flames beating the Dallas Stars at home in a game seven overtime showdown, averaging 1.01 million viewers – an increase of 99% versus the comparable game in 2021 – and peaking at 1.2 million.

All ESPN and ESPN2 first round games of the Stanley Cup Playoffs coexist with local RSN game presentations.

Second Round coverage of the Stanley Cup Playoffs continues Wednesday on ESPN platforms:

2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs on ESPN and ESPN2

Wednesday, May 18

New York Rangers @ Carolina Hurricanes – GAME 1 (7 p.m. ET, ESPN and ESPN Deportes)

(7 p.m. ET, ESPN and ESPN Deportes) Edmonton Oilers @ Calgary Flames – GAME 1 (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN and ESPN Deportes)

Friday, May 20

New York Rangers @ Carolina Hurricanes – GAME 2 (8 p.m. ET, ESPN and ESPN Deportes)

(8 p.m. ET, ESPN and ESPN Deportes) Edmonton Oilers @ Calgary Flames – GAME 2 (10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN and ESPN Deportes)

Sunday, May 22

Carolina Hurricanes @ New York Rangers – GAME 3 (3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN and ESPN3 in Spanish)

@ (3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN and ESPN3 in Spanish) Calgary Flames @ Edmonton Oilers – GAME 3 (8 p.m. ET, ESPN2 and ESPN3 in Spanish)

Tuesday, May 24

Carolina Hurricanes @ New York Rangers – GAME 4 (7 p.m. ET, ESPN and ESPN Deportes)

@ (7 p.m. ET, ESPN and ESPN Deportes) Calgary Flames @ Edmonton Oilers – GAME 4 (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN and ESPN Deportes)

-30-

CONTACTS:

ESPN

Danny Chi | [email protected] | 213-405-4400

Grace Coryell | [email protected] | 213-405-4402

ESPN+

Kevin Ota | [email protected] | 860-839-7834