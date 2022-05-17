Boston Celtics Game 7 Victory Over Milwaukee Bucks on ABC is Most-Watched Eastern Conference Semifinals Game in 10 Years: Average Audience of 7,481,000 Viewers

NBA Playoffs Across ESPN and ABC Up 25 Percent from Last Year

The Boston Celtics victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 7 on ABC this past Sunday is the most-watched NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals game in 10 years, dating back to 2012, according to Nielsen. The broadcast averaged 7,481,000 viewers, peaking with 9,559,000 viewers at 6 p.m. ET.

Game 7 generated the largest television audience of the day for May 15 and the most-watched program among key demos, including P18-49, P25-54 and M25-54. Sunday’s edition of the NBA Countdown pregame show averaged 1,625,000 viewers, making it the most-watched afternoon edition of the show during this year’s NBA Playoffs.

Through the first two rounds, the NBA Playoffs across ESPN and ABC are averaging 4,573,000 viewers (25 games), up 25 percent from 2021.

ESPN’s coverage of the 2022 NBA Playoffs continues tonight, May 17, with Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals as the Miami Heat host the Boston Celtics at 8:30 p.m. ET. The 2022 NBA Draft Lottery will precede the telecast at 8 p.m.

-30-