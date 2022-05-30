CJ McCollum Joins ESPN as Multi-Platform NBA Analyst

ESPN today announced it has signed CJ McCollum as a multi-platform NBA analyst. McCollum, New Orleans Pelicans star and current NBPA President, will make his debut on Thursday, June 2 – the date of NBA Finals Game 1. McCollum will appear as part of NBA Finals: Celebrating 75, ESPN2’s alternate presentation for NBA Finals Game 1, which will celebrate the NBA 75th Anniversary Season. More telecast details will be announced on Tuesday.

“It is my honor to be joining the ESPN family in this new role and I am excited to bring what I feel is my unique perspective, based on my vast knowledge of the game that I’ve gained during my nine years as a player in the NBA,” said McCollum. “To have an opportunity to put my journalism background to use on the largest stage with the many talented professionals at ESPN is a dream come true.”

As part of his analyst role, McCollum will work closely with ESPN to develop a new podcast that will be available on all streaming platforms throughout the year. Additionally, McCollum will serve as game analyst for ESPN’s coverage of NBA Summer League, while also contributing studio analysis on a year-long basis. He’ll provide insights to NBA Countdown, NBA Today, SportsCenter, Get Up and First Take, among other platforms.

David Roberts, ESPN Head of NBA and Studio Production:

“CJ is one of the most respected players in the NBA, which is evident by his role as President of the NBA PA. Furthermore, he’s an extremely talented member of – and leader on – one of the most interesting teams in the league: the New Orleans Pelicans. CJ’s commitment to this opportunity, combined with his passion for journalism and sports broadcasting, will be a clear benefit for NBA fans.”

McCollum will be available on an ESPN NBA Finals media conference (virtual) in-between Games 2 and 3 on Monday, June 6, at 11 a.m. ET. R.S.V.P. to the media contacts below.

-30-