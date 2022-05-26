Countdown to Kickoff Begins: Early Season Texas Football on Longhorn Network Announced

LHN to televise UT’s games against Louisiana-Monroe and UTSA during Weeks 1 and 3

With less than 100 days to the official start of football season, the countdown to kickoff on Longhorn Network (LHN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to the University of Texas, has begun. Network officials announced today the first three weeks of football games as part of coverage plans across ESPN Networks for Weeks 1-3 of the 2022 season.

Texas opens its season on Saturday, Sept. 3 against Louisiana-Monroe exclusively on LHN at 7 p.m. CT. LHN will also televise the Longhorns’ Week 3 game against UTSA on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. Texas GameDay presented by St. David’s HealthCare will have pre and postgame coverage throughout the season beginning on September 3 at 5 p.m. ahead of the Longhorns-Warhawks matchup up and again on September 17 prior to Texas meeting with UTSA. Host Lowell Galindo will be joined by Fozzy Whittaker, Michael Griffin and Alex Loeb live from DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Additional details on weekly specialty football programming will be announced later this summer. Details on ESPN’s overall football schedule for the first three weeks of the season can be found here.

Date Time (CT) Program Network Sat, Sept. 3 5 p.m. Texas GameDay Presented by St. David’s HealthCare LHN 7 p.m. Louisiana-Monroe at Texas LHN Postgame Texas GameDay Final LHN Sat, Sept. 17 5 p.m. Texas GameDay Presented by St. David’s HealthCare LHN 7 p.m. UTSA at Texas LHN Postgame Texas GameDay Final LHN

About Longhorn Network

ESPN has a 20-year agreement to own and operate a year-round, 24-hour network dedicated to Texas athletics in partnership with UT and Learfield IMG College. Longhorn Network offers a variety of content, highlighted by exclusive live events, original series, studio shows, and academic and cultural programming.