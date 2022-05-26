Countdown to Kickoff Begins: Opening Weeks of ACC Football on ACC Network Announced

Week 0 Doubleheader on Saturday, Aug. 27

Week 1 Features Three Straight Days of Games Beginning Thursday, Sept. 1

Tripleheaders Week 1 and 2; Quadruple Header Week 3

Conference Matchups on ACCN Slated for Weeks 1 and 2

With less than 100 days to the official start of football season, the countdown to kickoff on ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, has begun. Network officials announced today the opening weeks of football games as part of coverage plans across ESPN Networks for Weeks 1-3 of the 2022 season.

ACCN will air 14 live football games over the opening weeks showcasing 11 conference teams, nine home openers and two conference games. Weeks 1-3 will feature at least three games on ACCN, with Week 1 carrying five games and Week 3 featuring four games.

In addition to Weeks 1-3, ACCN will carry a doubleheader during Week 0 on Saturday, Aug. 27 featuring Florida State hosting Duquesne at 5 p.m. ET and North Carolina opening its season against Florida A&M at 8:15 p.m.

Week 1 features three straight days of games beginning with VMI at Wake Forest on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET. Duke opens its season on ACCN on Friday, Sept. 2 at 7:30 p.m. against Temple, while Boston College hosting Rutgers kicks off a Saturday tripleheader on the network at noon on Sept. 3. Miami welcomes Bethune-Cookman to Hard Rock Stadium at 3:30 p.m., while ACC Atlantic Division foes Louisville and Syracuse face off for this season’s first installment of ACC Network Primetime Football at 8 p.m.

The action continues in Week 2 with a tripleheader on Saturday, Sept. 10. Miami hosts Southern Miss to start the day’s slate of games at noon and Clemson plays Furman at 3:30 p.m., while the nightcap features Boston College at Virginia Tech in an ACC inter-division clash in primetime at 8 p.m.

Highlighting Week 3 is a is a quadruple header on Saturday, Sept. 17. Wofford at Virginia Tech leads off at 11 a.m., followed by Old Dominion at Virginia at 2 p.m., Liberty at reigning Atlantic Division Champion Wake Forest at 5 p.m., and Louisiana Tech at Clemson at 8 p.m. for ACC Network Primetime Football.

In addition to the games slated for ACCN, ACCNX will carry two games in Week 2 and 3 – Western Carolina at Georgia Tech on Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. and North Carolina A&T at Duke on Sept. 17 at 6 p.m. Those games will also be simulcast on ESPN+.

Additional scheduling details, including talent assignments for each matchup, will be announced later this summer. Details on ESPN’s overall football schedule for the first three weeks of the season can be found here.

ACC Football Weeks 0-3 on ACC Network

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Sat, Aug. 27 5 p.m. Duquesne at Florida State ACC Network 8:15 p.m. Florida A&M at North Carolina ACC Network Thu, Sep. 1 7:30 p.m. VMI at Wake Forest ACC Network Fri, Sep. 2 7:30 p.m. Temple at Duke ACC Network Sat, Sep. 3 Noon Rutgers at Boston College ACC Network 3:30 p.m. Bethune-Cookman at Miami ACC Network 8 p.m. Louisville at Syracuse ACC Network Sat, Sep. 10 Noon Southern Miss at Miami ACC Network 3:30 p.m. Furman at Clemson ACC Network 7 p.m. Western Carolina at Georgia Tech ACCNX/ESPN+ 8 p.m. Boston College at Virginia Tech ACC Network Sat, Sep. 17 11 a.m. Wofford at Virginia Tech ACC Network 2 p.m. Old Dominion at Virginia ACC Network 5 p.m. Liberty at Wake Forest ACC Network 6 p.m. North Carolina A&T at Duke ACCNX/ESPN+ 8 p.m. Louisiana Tech at Clemson ACC Network

About ACC Network

Owned and operated by ESPN in partnership with the Atlantic Coast Conference, ACC Network (ACCN) and its digital platform ACCNX is a 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports that launched on August 22, 2019. ACCN televises more than 500 regular-season and tournament games from across the conference’s 27 sponsored sports plus a complement of news and information shows and original programming. Together, ACCN and its digital platform, ACCNX, combine to feature more than 1,500 ACC events each year. ESPN has been televising ACC content since 1979 and has exclusive rights to every conference-controlled game across all sports and championships.

Carriage agreements are in place with the following video providers: Comcast’s Xfinity, Cox, DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, DISH Network, Frontier, fuboTV, Hulu+ Live TV, Mediacom, Optimum, Sling TV, Spectrum TV, Suddenlink, Verizon Fios, YouTube TV, members of the NCTC, NRTC and Vivicast, among others. All ACCN games will also be available on the ESPN App to authenticated subscribers. Fans interested in learning more about ACCN can visit https://getaccn.com.