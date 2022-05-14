ESPN and ABC Combine to Exclusively Televise 2022 NBA Eastern Conference Finals Presented by AT&T 5G: Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks-Boston Celtics Winner

NBA Countdown and Hoop Streams Hit the Road for Pregame Shows

Every Conference Finals Game on ESPN Radio

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics Conference Semifinals Game 7, May 15 on ABC

ESPN and ABC will combine to exclusively televise the 2022 NBA Eastern Conference Finals presented by AT&T 5G as the Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler square off with the winner of the defending NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics series. Eastern Conference Finals Game 1 is Tuesday, May 17, at 8:30 p.m. ET from FXT Arena in Miami, Fla. All Eastern Conference Finals games will air at 8:30 p.m. on either ESPN or ABC and stream via the ESPN App. Game 7 of the Bucks vs. Celtics Conference Semifinals series is this Sunday, May 15, at 3:30 p.m. on ABC.

Mike Breen will serve as the voice of the Eastern Conference Finals alongside analysts Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson. Lisa Salters will serve as the sideline reporter and officiating expert Steve Javie will contribute from the NBA Replay Center. Breen, Van Gundy, Jackson, Salters and Javie will also provide commentary for this Sunday’s Bucks vs. Celtics Game 7 on ABC.

Eastern Conference Finals Game 1 follows the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery Presented by State Farm telecast on ESPN, which starts at 8 p.m. NBA Countdown presented by Mountain Dew will air from 7-8 p.m., preceding the Draft Lottery. Malika Andrews, ESPN NBA host and reporter will host the NBA Draft Lottery. Andrews will be joined by NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins, college basketball analyst Jay Bilas, NBA Draft analyst Mike Schmitz and senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski. The Draft Lottery telecast will include interviews with players and team personnel.

Schedule

Date Game Matchup Platform(s) Tue, May 17 Game 1 Bucks/Celtics vs. Miami Heat ESPN, ESPN App, ESPN Radio Thu, May 19 Game 2 Bucks/Celtics vs. Miami Heat ESPN, ESPN App, ESPN Radio Sat, May 21 Game 3 Miami Heat vs. Bucks/Celtics ABC, ESPN App, ESPN Radio Mon, May 23 Game 4 Miami Heat vs. Bucks/Celtics ABC, ESPN App, ESPN Radio Wed, May 25* Game 5 Bucks/Celtics vs. Miami Heat ESPN, ESPN App, ESPN Radio Fri, May 27* Game 6 Miami Heat vs. Bucks/Celtics ESPN, ESPN App, ESPN Radio Sun, May 29* Game 7 Bucks/Celtics vs. Miami Heat ESPN, ESPN App, ESPN Radio

*if necessary

NBA Countdown will hit the road for on-site pregame shows throughout the Eastern Conference Finals and NBA Finals. The shows will generally begin one hour prior to game time on ESPN and 30 minutes prior on ABC. NBA Countdown is hosted by Mike Greenberg and features analysts Stephen A. Smith, Jalen Rose and Michael Wilbon, plus senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski. NBA Countdown on ESPN is presented by Mountain Dew while NBA Countdown on ABC is presented by Chime.

Hoop Streams, ESPN’s digital NBA pregame show, will also hit the road throughout the Eastern Conference Finals and NBA Finals. Cassidy Hubbarth hosts Hoop Streams with reporter Monica McNutt starting 30 minutes before tipoff. Hoop Streams will include contributions from a wide variety of analysts, including Patrick Beverley, Richard Jefferson, Kendrick Perkins, Chiney Ogwumike and Brian Windhorst. Gary Striewski and David Jacoby will provide additional coverage and commentary. Hoop Streams is available on ESPN’s Twitter, Facebook and YouTube platforms, as well as the ESPN App.

ESPN Radio will nationally broadcast both the Eastern Conference Finals and the Western Conference Finals, as well as the NBA Finals. Mark Jones will describe the action for the Eastern Conference Finals with analyst and Curt Gowdy Media Award-winner Doris Burke and reporter Monica McNutt. Kevin Winter will host pregame and halftime coverage. Marc Kestecher will call the Western Conference Finals with analyst P.J. Carlesimo and reporter Jorge Sedano. Alan Hahn will host pregame and halftime coverage.

As always, SportsCenter, Get Up, First Take and other ESPN shows and information platforms will provide comprehensive NBA Playoffs coverage throughout the day.

-30-