ESPN+ and The University of Oklahoma Announce Multi-Year SoonerVision on ESPN+ Agreement

Includes one Oklahoma regular season football game and the annual spring game; extensive lineup of studio programming and archival content

ESPN+ and the University of Oklahoma announced today a multi-year agreement for SoonerVision on ESPN+ that will include more than 100 annual live events, studio programming and archival content. ESPN+ will stream one regular season college football game and the annual Oklahoma spring football game, as well as more than 100 additional competitions across men’s and women’s basketball and varsity Olympic sports, including Oklahoma’s NCAA champion women’s gymnastics and softball programs. On top of live game programming, SoonerVision on ESPN+ will also include classic content, coaches shows, pro days, pregame shows and more.

“Given the overwhelming size and passion of the Sooners fan base, we are thrilled that ESPN+ is partnering with Oklahoma to create SoonerVision on ESPN+, the most expansive agreement ESPN+ has with an individual university athletics program,” said OU Vice President and Athletics Director Joe Castiglione. “SoonerVision on ESPN+ builds upon our previous media successes by offering over 1,000 hours annually of live OU sports events and other programming to ESPN+’s growing subscriber base of more than 21.3 million. As a result, OU fans will now have an easily accessible year-round media home on all their screens.”

“The University of Oklahoma is home to one of the premier athletic departments in the country and we look forward to presenting a wide variety of men’s and women’s sports on SoonerVision on ESPN+ to fans across the country,” said Nick Dawson, Vice President, Programming & Acquisitions, ESPN. “From live events to historic games and studio programming, Sooners fans will be able to access all of the content they love via their favorite connected devices.”

Beginning in August, content will be available on ESPN+ via a SoonerVision landing page, with live events starting at the onset of the fall athletics season. Combined with the Oklahoma games televised on ESPN’s linear channels with TV Everywhere authentication, the ESPN App is one convenient destination to access Sooners sports.

Information regarding access to Oklahoma athletics live events and content outside the U.S. will be announced forthcoming.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 21.3 million subscribers.

Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $6.99 a month (or $69.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $13.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $19.99/month (Hulu w/o ads). Subscribers to Hulu + Live TV also receive ESPN+ at no additional cost.

About SoonerVision

SoonerVision is the in-house video production arm of OU Athletics, serving in-venue, digital media, studio and live game broadcast productions. Over the past decade, SoonerVision has produced over 700 live game events. With an extensive archive of media dating back to the early 1940s, the University of Oklahoma was the first school in the country to produce a weekly coach’s show when former OU head football coach Bud Wilkinson began taping a show in 1953. An OU staple for nearly 70 years, the program will continue this fall as “Sooner Football with Brent Venables” debuts on ESPN+.

About University of Oklahoma Athletics

The University of Oklahoma Department of Intercollegiate Athletics sponsors 21 varsity sports programs (nearly 600 student-athletes) that compete at the NCAA Division I level. OU’s athletics programs have combined for 40 all-time NCAA team championships, with 21 of those coming under 24th-year Director of Athletics Joe Castiglione and with 14 earned since the start of the 2012-13 academic year. The sport of football has won seven national championships, produced a nation-leading 50 all-time conference titles and is tied for the all-time lead with seven Heisman Trophy winners and five No. 1 overall NFL Draft picks. OU student-athletes have won 13 male or female Big 12 Conference Athlete of the Year honors in the league’s first 24 years, including nine such accolades over the last eight years. Living up to its “Inspiring Champions Today, Preparing Leaders for Tomorrow” mantra, OU Athletics also boasts a track record of excellence outside of athletics competition. Student-athletes have registered a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher each of the last 20 semesters, including a department-record 3.19 figure during both the spring 2021 and fall 2021 terms.

###

ESPN+ Contact:

Olivia Wilson / [email protected]

ESPN College Sports Contact:

Bill Hofheimer / [email protected]