ESPN Announces Upcoming 30 for 30 Podcasts

ESPN announced upcoming 30 for 30 Podcasts during the 2022 IAB Podcast Upfront presentation today. The presentation included an appearance from Rob King, Senior Vice President and Editor-At-Large ESPN Content, who gave details on what to expect from the 30 for 30 storytelling group in the podcasting space. 30 for 30 Podcasts can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, SiriusXM, Pandora, Stitcher, the ESPN App and wherever podcasts are available.

The upcoming slate of 30 for 30 Podcasts includes:

30 for 30 Podcasts: A Streetball Mixtape

Coming May 31, 2022

“A Streetball Mixtape” is a companion podcast to the upcoming 30 for 30 documentary “The Greatest Mixtape Ever”. Drawing inspiration from hip hop mixtapes, the podcast will be hosted by Set Free Richardson and explores how streetball – and the way it’s played around the United States – has shaped not just the game of basketball, but the country’s culture. In true mixtape form, this podcast is a compilation of stories, styles, and sounds illuminating the essence of the game.

30 for 30 Podcasts: Pink Card (multi-part)

Coming November 2022

From Peabody award-winning producer Shima Oliaee, this 4-part documentary series follows the lives of the latest generation of badass women who fight for the simple right to watch a soccer game in Iran. Equal parts memoir, geopolitical/social history and archive-driven sports drama, this feature will take a look at the 40-year underground movement and why women are banned from entering soccer stadiums in Iran. It’ll forever change the way you watch the World Cup.

About 30 for 30 Podcasts

30 for 30 Podcasts, from ESPN Films and ESPN Audio, are original audio documentaries from the makers of the acclaimed 30 for 30 film series. Telling sports stories like you’ve never heard before, through a combination of original reporting and archival sound, 30 for 30 Podcasts goes beyond the field to explore how sports, competition, athleticism and adventure affect our lives and our world. The series has been recognized by the NYF International Radio Awards, the Webby Awards, and the RTDNA Kaleidoscope Awards; as well as inclusion on numerous “best-of” lists from press outlets such as The Atlantic, Vulture, TIME and Entertainment Weekly. Episodes have been featured on NPR, 99% Invisible, Slate Podcasts and more. For more visit 30for30podcasts.com