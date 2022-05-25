ESPN Cover Story: Oklahoma Softball Debuts Today Across ESPN Platforms

The latest ESPN Cover Story features an inside look at the Oklahoma Sooners softball team – the first time highlighting an entire program – debuting today across the network’s digital, linear and social platforms. ESPN Cover Story is the sports fan’s monthly ticket to the biggest stories on the most captivating athletes – told with inside access, bold reporting and unforgettable visuals.

Currently, the Sooners’ hold a 52-2 record and their impressive stats only continue from there, including leading the country in batting and earned run averages, home runs per game, slugging and more. They have outscored opponents by more than 400 runs this season and won via run rule in 37 games. All of this has led to their 10th straight Big 12 regular-season title and a potential path to another Women’s College World Series victory. This season also marks head coach Patty Gasso’s 28th year in Norman. She has built this program to impressive heights – piling up five national championships, the most career wins in Big 12 history and supersizing expectations across the board to say the least.

Oklahoma is not just breaking the mold on dominance; it’s breaking the mold on how to be dominant. A years-long wait for general admission season tickets, team autograph sessions that stretch into the night after a home game and an upcoming move to a $28 million stadium; through it all, Gasso and the Sooners keep everything in perspective. They’ll tell you they do not live, nor die, for their record, titles or even softball at all. Faith is this team’s drumbeat.

For this ESPN Cover Story, writer Hallie Grossman spent a full week of living and breathing Sooners softball in Norman ahead of their final regular season game on May 7. Grossman talks with Coach Gasso, Jocelyn Alo – the best home run hitter in the history of NCAA softball with 115 to her name already – and many others across the program to learn what makes this team the most dominant in America. Grossman explores how they manage these great expectations and what success means to them.

The ESPN Cover Story: Oklahoma Softball video feature – which focuses on Alo as the most dominant athlete in America – will be available digitally on the ESPN App and social and can also be seen on SportsCenter throughout the week.

