ESPN Films Announces 30 for 30 Documentary on the 2000 Baltimore Ravens

ESPN Films today announced that production has started on a 30 for 30 documentary that will take viewers inside the world of one of the most notorious football teams to ever play the game. No team in NFL history has boasted, bullied or brandished as much bravado as the 2000-2001 Baltimore Ravens. The rest of the NFL hated the Ravens but no one could say a thing, because they couldn’t beat them on the field, especially facing, arguably, the greatest defense ever. Luckily for sports fans, their full-throated reign coincided perfectly with the rise of the “reality television” era via Hard Knocks.

The documentary will be co-directed by Ken Rodgers (“The Tuck Rule,” “The Two Bills,” “Al Davis vs. The NFL”) and Jason Weber (“NFL 100,” “The Way Up: Chris Long & The Waterboys”), produced by Erik Powers (“Deion’s Double Play”), and executive produced by ESPN Films in association with NFL Films.

Further details will be announced at a later date.