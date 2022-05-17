ESPN Signs New Nine-Year Agreement with Tennis Australia to Continue Exclusive Live Coverage of the Australian Open

Every Match from Every Competition Available across ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN+

ESPN+ to Feature Exclusive Matches on Show Courts, Four Quarterfinals,

All of Qualifying, Match Replays, Daily Highlights Show and Historic Matches

Expanded Nightly Schedule on ESPN, ESPN2

Agreement includes ESPN Deportes and Canada’s TSN

ABC to Air Week 1 and 2 Recap Shows

Continues ESPN’s Longest Professional Sports Relationship – Since 1984

ESPN and Tennis Australia have signed a nine-year agreement – 2023 to 2031 – for continued exclusive live “first ball to last ball” coverage across ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN+ for the Australian Open, tennis’ first Major of the year. Action from Melbourne will be comprehensive, with every match from all 16 courts – all singles (including qualifying), doubles, juniors, wheelchair and legends. The agreement continues ESPN’s longest professional sports programming relationship – since 1984. The 2023 Australian Open takes place next January 16-29.

“We are proud of our nearly four-decade relationship with Tennis Australia and are thrilled to continue our exclusive coverage of one of the sport’s most important events,” said Jimmy Pitaro, Chairman, ESPN and Sports Content. “The Open has provided so many memorable moments on our networks. With the capacity and quality of ESPN+, we can bring fans Down Under for every match, from qualifying through the championship of each division.”

Craig Tiley, Australian Open Tournament Director, said, “ESPN has been an outstanding partner of the Australian Open for nearly 40 years and I’m delighted to extend and expand our collaboration. “As one of our most longstanding broadcasters, ESPN has a reputation for innovation and great storytelling, both of which form part of the Australian Open DNA.

“Together we look forward to connecting with an even wider fan base in the United States and Canada and attracting new audiences across multiple platforms,” he continued. “As well as comprehensive coverage of the compelling on-court action, we will work together to also showcase the human stories, the personalities of the players and their teams, their preparation for competition on the Grand Slam stage and their journey to greatness.”

With this agreement, ESPN+ will feature more than 1,300 matches and 3,000 hours of coverage from the sport’s Majors throughout the year, with rights to three of the four.

Deal Highlights, 2023-2031

ESPN/ESPN2

Live nightly telecasts, generally beginning at 9 p.m. ET through the quarterfinals featuring multiple matches, and an increase of hours on linear TV

Semifinals and Women’s and Men’s Championships, including encore presentations of the Finals

Action from the previous day each weekday on ESPN2 at 2 p.m. and in the morning the middle Saturday and Sunday

ESPN+

Exclusive coverage of all matches not on linear TV, including the 3 a.m. featured matches (prime time in Australia) and four quarterfinals

On-demand replays of completed matches

All doubles, juniors, wheelchair and legends championships

A daily highlights show Exclusive coverage of all 224 matches from qualifying

On-demand replays of great matches in Australian Open history

ESPN+ coverage available in English and Spanish

ABC

A one-hour highlights show during the middle and final weekends

ESPN Deportes and Additional Regions

ESPN Deportes: the live women’s and men’s semifinals and both Championships

TSN: continued extensive schedule

Under agreement announced in January: coverage in Latin America (Spanish), Brazil (Portuguese) and the Caribbean (English)

