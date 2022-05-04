ESPN Unveils 2022 Premier Lacrosse League Television Schedule

All 47 games available on ESPN+ with 12 simulcast on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2

Opening Weekend at UAlbany on June 4 to feature Championship rematch between Chaos LC and Whipsnakes LC on ESPN

2022 Championship game to air on September 18 at 3 p.m. on ABC

ESPN announced today the television and streaming schedule for the 2022 Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) powered by Ticketmaster season, featuring coverage of 47 games across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN+.

The 2022 Premier Lacrosse League season schedule will include 12 games on ESPN linear platforms – ABC (3), ESPN (3), and ESPN2 (6), with all 47 games – the most in PLL history – to be streamed live on ESPN+.

“We are excited for our initial year of PLL coverage, the opportunity to showcase it across ESPN platforms and contribute to the league’s continued growth,” said Dan Margulis, ESPN Senior Director, Programming & Acquisitions. “Between the indoor NLL season, high school and college lacrosse and now PLL, ESPN and ESPN+ is the ultimate destination and home for the sport.”

“Our live games distributed across broadcast, cable and streaming networks will undoubtedly create an experience for fans that is both innovative and interactive, with more optionality than ever, meeting the demand of growing interest for customized and immersive viewing experiences,” said PLL Co-founder and President, Paul Rabil. “We’re excited about the extensive reach and coverage PLL will have across ESPN platforms throughout the summer, making for an unforgettable fourth season.”

Opening Weekend on Saturday, June 4 will feature the first game of the season between Redwoods LC and Atlas LC exclusively on ESPN+ at 2:15 p.m. ET. A Championship rematch between Whipsnakes LC and Chaos LC follows on ESPN at 5 p.m.

ESPN will also televise the 2022 PLL All-Star Game on Saturday, July 16 at 4 p.m., and the 2022 Championship is set for ABC at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18.

Additional details on the 2022 season’s international distribution are forthcoming.

Date Time (ET) City Matchup Network Sat, June 4 2:15 p.m. Albany, NY Redwoods vs Atlas ESPN+ 5 p.m. Albany, NY Whipsnakes vs Chaos ESPN Sun, June 5 1 p.m. Albany, NY Waterdogs vs Cannons ESPN+ 3:45 p.m. Albany, NY Chrome vs Archers ESPN+ Fri, June 10 6 p.m. Charlotte, N.C. Chrome vs Redwoods ESPN+ 8:45 p.m. Charlotte, N.C. Chaos vs Archers ESPN+ Sat, June 11 6 p.m. Charlotte, N.C. Atlas vs Cannons ESPN2 8:45 p.m. Charlotte, N.C. Whipsnakes vs Waterdogs ESPN+ Fri, June 17 6 p.m. Long Island, N.Y. Waterdogs vs Chrome ESPN+ 8:45 p.m. Long Island, N.Y. Atlas vs Whipsnakes ESPN+ Sat, June 18 1 p.m. Long Island, N.Y. Redwoods vs Chaos ABC 4 p.m. Long Island, N.Y. Cannons vs Archers ESPN+ Fri, June 24 6:30 p.m. Baltimore, Md. Redwoods vs Whipsnakes ESPN2 9:15 p.m. Baltimore, Md. Chaos vs Waterdogs ESPN+ Sat, June 25 6 p.m. Baltimore, Md. Cannons vs Chrome ESPN+ 8:45 p.m. Baltimore, Md. Archers vs Atlas ESPN+ Fri, July 1 7 p.m. Minneapolis, Minn. Archers vs Redwoods ESPN+ 9:45 p.m. Minneapolis, Minn. Atlas vs Chrome ESPN+ Sat, July 2 6 p.m. Minneapolis, Minn. Chaos vs Cannons ESPN+ 8:45 p.m. Minneapolis, Minn. Whipsnakes vs Waterdogs ESPN+ Sat, July 16 4 p.m. Boston, Mass. PLL All-Star Game ESPN 7 p.m. Boston, Mass. All-Star Skills Challenge ESPN+ Sat, July 23 5 p.m. Fairfield, Conn. Redwoods vs Atlas ESPN+ 7:45 p.m. Fairfield, Conn. Whipsnakes vs Chaos ESPN+ Sun, July 24 2 p.m. Fairfield, Conn. Cannons vs Archers ESPN2 4:30 p.m. Fairfield, Conn. Chrome vs Waterdogs ESPN2 Sat, July 30 2 p.m. Dallas, Texas Archers vs Atlas ESPN2 4:45 p.m. Dallas, Texas Chrome vs Whipsnakes ESPN+ Sun, July 31 1 p.m. Dallas, Texas Waterdogs at Cannons ESPN+ Dallas, Texas Redwoods at Chaos ESPN+ Fri, Aug. 5 9 p.m. Denver, Colo. Cannons vs Redwoods ESPN Sat, Aug 6 2 p.m. Denver, Colo. Chaos vs Chrome ESPN+ 4:45 p.m. Denver, Colo. Waterdogs vs Atlas ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Denver, Colo. Archers vs Whipsnakes ESPN+ Fri, Aug. 12 8 p.m. Salt Lake City, Utah Atlas vs Whipsnakes ESPN+ 10:45 p.m. Salt Lake City, Utah Waterdogs vs Redwoods ESPN+ Sat, Aug. 13 3 p.m. Salt Lake City, Utah Chaos vs Archers ABC 5:45 p.m. Salt Lake City, Utah Cannons vs Chrome ESPN+ Sat, Aug. 20 7 p.m. Seattle, Wash. Chrome vs Redwoods ESPN+ 9:45 p.m. Seattle, Wash. Archers vs Waterdogs ESPN+ Sun, Aug. 21 3 p.m. Seattle, Wash. Whipsnakes vs Cannons ESPN+ 5:45 p.m. Seattle, Wash. Atlas vs Chaos ESPN+ Sat, Sept. 3 Noon Boston, Mass. PLL Playoff Quarterfinals ESPN+ 2:45 p.m. Boston, Mass. PLL Playoff Quarterfinals ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. Boston, Mass. PLL Playoff Quarterfinals ESPN+ Sun, Sept. 11 12:15 p.m. Washington, D.C. PLL Playoff Semifinal #1 ESPN+ 3 p.m. Washington, D.C. PLL Playoff Semifinal #1 ESPN2 Sun, Sept. 18 3 p.m. Philadelphia, Pa. PLL Championship Game ABC

About Premier Lacrosse League

The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) powered by Ticketmaster is a men’s professional lacrosse league in North America, composed of 8 teams rostered by the best players in the world. Co-founded by lacrosse superstar, philanthropist, and investor Paul Rabil and his brother, serial entrepreneur and investor, Mike Rabil, the Premier Lacrosse League is backed by an investment group composed of Joe Tsai Sports, Brett Jefferson Holdings, The Raine Group, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Chernin Group, Blum Capital, The Kraft Group, Arctos Sports Partners, and other top investors in sports and media. The PLL is distributed through an exclusive media rights agreement with ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN+. The PLL was recognized by Front Office Sports’ 2021 Best Employers in Sports. For more information, visit www.premierlacrosseleague.com and follow on social media: Instagram (@PLL), Twitter (@PremierLacrosse), Facebook (@PremierLacrosseLeague), YouTube (YouTube.com/PLL) and TikTok (@pll).

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 21.3 million subscribers.

Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $6.99 a month (or $69.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $13.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $19.99/month (Hulu w/o ads). Subscribers to Hulu + Live TV also receive ESPN+ at no additional cost.