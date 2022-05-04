ESPN Unveils 2022 Premier Lacrosse League Television Schedule

- All 47 games available on ESPN+ with 12 simulcast on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2
- Opening Weekend at UAlbany on June 4 to feature Championship rematch between Chaos LC and Whipsnakes LC on ESPN
- 2022 Championship game to air on September 18 at 3 p.m. on ABC
ESPN announced today the television and streaming schedule for the 2022 Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) powered by Ticketmaster season, featuring coverage of 47 games across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN+.
The 2022 Premier Lacrosse League season schedule will include 12 games on ESPN linear platforms – ABC (3), ESPN (3), and ESPN2 (6), with all 47 games – the most in PLL history – to be streamed live on ESPN+.
“We are excited for our initial year of PLL coverage, the opportunity to showcase it across ESPN platforms and contribute to the league’s continued growth,” said Dan Margulis, ESPN Senior Director, Programming & Acquisitions. “Between the indoor NLL season, high school and college lacrosse and now PLL, ESPN and ESPN+ is the ultimate destination and home for the sport.”
“Our live games distributed across broadcast, cable and streaming networks will undoubtedly create an experience for fans that is both innovative and interactive, with more optionality than ever, meeting the demand of growing interest for customized and immersive viewing experiences,” said PLL Co-founder and President, Paul Rabil. “We’re excited about the extensive reach and coverage PLL will have across ESPN platforms throughout the summer, making for an unforgettable fourth season.”
Opening Weekend on Saturday, June 4 will feature the first game of the season between Redwoods LC and Atlas LC exclusively on ESPN+ at 2:15 p.m. ET. A Championship rematch between Whipsnakes LC and Chaos LC follows on ESPN at 5 p.m.
ESPN will also televise the 2022 PLL All-Star Game on Saturday, July 16 at 4 p.m., and the 2022 Championship is set for ABC at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18.
Additional details on the 2022 season’s international distribution are forthcoming.
Sign up for ESPN+ at espnplus.com/pll.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|City
|Matchup
|Network
|Sat, June 4
|2:15 p.m.
|Albany, NY
|Redwoods vs Atlas
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Albany, NY
|Whipsnakes vs Chaos
|ESPN
|Sun, June 5
|1 p.m.
|Albany, NY
|Waterdogs vs Cannons
|ESPN+
|3:45 p.m.
|Albany, NY
|Chrome vs Archers
|ESPN+
|Fri, June 10
|6 p.m.
|Charlotte, N.C.
|Chrome vs Redwoods
|ESPN+
|8:45 p.m.
|Charlotte, N.C.
|Chaos vs Archers
|ESPN+
|Sat, June 11
|6 p.m.
|Charlotte, N.C.
|Atlas vs Cannons
|ESPN2
|8:45 p.m.
|Charlotte, N.C.
|Whipsnakes vs Waterdogs
|ESPN+
|Fri, June 17
|6 p.m.
|Long Island, N.Y.
|Waterdogs vs Chrome
|ESPN+
|8:45 p.m.
|Long Island, N.Y.
|Atlas vs Whipsnakes
|ESPN+
|Sat, June 18
|1 p.m.
|Long Island, N.Y.
|Redwoods vs Chaos
|ABC
|4 p.m.
|Long Island, N.Y.
|Cannons vs Archers
|ESPN+
|Fri, June 24
|6:30 p.m.
|Baltimore, Md.
|Redwoods vs Whipsnakes
|ESPN2
|9:15 p.m.
|Baltimore, Md.
|Chaos vs Waterdogs
|ESPN+
|Sat, June 25
|6 p.m.
|Baltimore, Md.
|Cannons vs Chrome
|ESPN+
|8:45 p.m.
|Baltimore, Md.
|Archers vs Atlas
|ESPN+
|Fri, July 1
|7 p.m.
|Minneapolis, Minn.
|Archers vs Redwoods
|ESPN+
|9:45 p.m.
|Minneapolis, Minn.
|Atlas vs Chrome
|ESPN+
|Sat, July 2
|6 p.m.
|Minneapolis, Minn.
|Chaos vs Cannons
|ESPN+
|8:45 p.m.
|Minneapolis, Minn.
|Whipsnakes vs Waterdogs
|ESPN+
|Sat, July 16
|4 p.m.
|Boston, Mass.
|PLL All-Star Game
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Boston, Mass.
|All-Star Skills Challenge
|ESPN+
|Sat, July 23
|5 p.m.
|Fairfield, Conn.
|Redwoods vs Atlas
|ESPN+
|7:45 p.m.
|Fairfield, Conn.
|Whipsnakes vs Chaos
|ESPN+
|Sun, July 24
|2 p.m.
|Fairfield, Conn.
|Cannons vs Archers
|ESPN2
|4:30 p.m.
|Fairfield, Conn.
|Chrome vs Waterdogs
|ESPN2
|Sat, July 30
|2 p.m.
|Dallas, Texas
|Archers vs Atlas
|ESPN2
|4:45 p.m.
|Dallas, Texas
|Chrome vs Whipsnakes
|ESPN+
|Sun, July 31
|1 p.m.
|Dallas, Texas
|Waterdogs at Cannons
|ESPN+
|Dallas, Texas
|Redwoods at Chaos
|ESPN+
|Fri, Aug. 5
|9 p.m.
|Denver, Colo.
|Cannons vs Redwoods
|ESPN
|Sat, Aug 6
|2 p.m.
|Denver, Colo.
|Chaos vs Chrome
|ESPN+
|4:45 p.m.
|Denver, Colo.
|Waterdogs vs Atlas
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Denver, Colo.
|Archers vs Whipsnakes
|ESPN+
|Fri, Aug. 12
|8 p.m.
|Salt Lake City, Utah
|Atlas vs Whipsnakes
|ESPN+
|10:45 p.m.
|Salt Lake City, Utah
|Waterdogs vs Redwoods
|ESPN+
|Sat, Aug. 13
|3 p.m.
|Salt Lake City, Utah
|Chaos vs Archers
|ABC
|5:45 p.m.
|Salt Lake City, Utah
|Cannons vs Chrome
|ESPN+
|Sat, Aug. 20
|7 p.m.
|Seattle, Wash.
|Chrome vs Redwoods
|ESPN+
|9:45 p.m.
|Seattle, Wash.
|Archers vs Waterdogs
|ESPN+
|Sun, Aug. 21
|3 p.m.
|Seattle, Wash.
|Whipsnakes vs Cannons
|ESPN+
|5:45 p.m.
|Seattle, Wash.
|Atlas vs Chaos
|ESPN+
|Sat, Sept. 3
|Noon
|Boston, Mass.
|PLL Playoff Quarterfinals
|ESPN+
|2:45 p.m.
|Boston, Mass.
|PLL Playoff Quarterfinals
|ESPN+
|5:30 p.m.
|Boston, Mass.
|PLL Playoff Quarterfinals
|ESPN+
|Sun, Sept. 11
|12:15 p.m.
|Washington, D.C.
|PLL Playoff Semifinal #1
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Washington, D.C.
|PLL Playoff Semifinal #1
|ESPN2
|Sun, Sept. 18
|3 p.m.
|Philadelphia, Pa.
|PLL Championship Game
|ABC
About Premier Lacrosse League
The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) powered by Ticketmaster is a men’s professional lacrosse league in North America, composed of 8 teams rostered by the best players in the world. Co-founded by lacrosse superstar, philanthropist, and investor Paul Rabil and his brother, serial entrepreneur and investor, Mike Rabil, the Premier Lacrosse League is backed by an investment group composed of Joe Tsai Sports, Brett Jefferson Holdings, The Raine Group, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Chernin Group, Blum Capital, The Kraft Group, Arctos Sports Partners, and other top investors in sports and media. The PLL is distributed through an exclusive media rights agreement with ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN+. The PLL was recognized by Front Office Sports’ 2021 Best Employers in Sports. For more information, visit www.premierlacrosseleague.com and follow on social media: Instagram (@PLL), Twitter (@PremierLacrosse), Facebook (@PremierLacrosseLeague), YouTube (YouTube.com/PLL) and TikTok (@pll).
About ESPN+
ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 21.3 million subscribers.
Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $6.99 a month (or $69.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $13.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $19.99/month (Hulu w/o ads). Subscribers to Hulu + Live TV also receive ESPN+ at no additional cost.