ESPN Wins 11 Sports Emmy Awards to Again Lead Industry

ESPN won 11 Sports Emmy Awards last night, the most of any network group, as the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences honored the best in sports media during the 43rd Annual Sports Emmy Awards ceremony, the organization’s first in-person live ceremony in three years.

ESPN received nods in a wide range of categories, reflecting its commitments to: direct-to-consumer, innovation, diverse storytelling, quality programming and audience expansion. Wins received are in multiple sport categories such as NFL, NBA, NHL and college sports, along with multiple individual recognitions and Spanish language programming via ESPN Deportes. ESPN has now won 232 Sports Emmy Awards in 35 years of eligibility, tying its own records for the most wins since 2015 and 1996.

ESPN’s NFL programming was honored with Outstanding Live Series for the innovative Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli launched last season.

ESPN+ won its first Sports Emmy for Outstanding Documentary Series with Man in the Arena: Tom Brady.

E60 was again recognized for Outstanding Journalism, winning for “Alive: The Drew Robinson Story,” its 19th Sports Emmy since 2010.

In its return to ESPN networks, NHL on ESPN was honored with two Sports Emmys–Outstanding Open/Tease and Outstanding Music Director for NHL on ESPN: Harmony.

With its win this year, for Outstanding Edited Special SportsCenter presents Kobe – The Legend, The Legacy, ESPN’s studio programming has now won a total of 25 Sports Emmys.

ESPN’s technical innovation was recognized with Outstanding Technical Team Event for College Football National Championship: Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Georgia Bulldogs, the first win in the category for ESPN.

ESPN Deportes won for Outstanding Feature Story in Spanish for Greenland: New York.

ESPN received three individual recognitions, bringing the overall total to 27 Sports Emmys for on-air personalities:

Malika Andrews for Outstanding Personality/Emerging On-Air Talent

for Mike Breen for Outstanding Personality/Play-by-Play

for Holly Rowe for Outstanding Personality/Reporter

ESPN’s Winners at the 43rd Annual Sports Emmy Awards

Live Series Monday Night Football with Peyton & Eli (ESPN2 and ESPN+ [Omaha Productions]) Edited Special Kobe: The Legend, The Legacy (ESPN) Documentary Series Man in the Arena: Tom Brady (ESPN+) Journalism E60 Alive: The Drew Robinson Story (ESPN) Open/Tease NHL on ESPN: Harmony (ESPN) Personality Play-by-Play Mike Breen (ABC) Personality/Reporter Holly Rowe (ESPN, ESPN2, ABC) Personality/Emerging On-Air Talent Malika Andrews (ESPN) Technical Team Event College Football National Championship: Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Georgia Bulldogs (ESPN) Music Direction NHL on ESPN: Harmony (ESPN) Feature Story in Spanish Greenland: New York (ESPN Deportes)

