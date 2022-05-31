ESPN2 and ESPN+ Present Scotland vs. Ukraine World Cup Qualifying Playoff Semifinal and Final
- Ukraine national football team’s first competitive match since the war began
- U.S. Men’s National Team international friendly and CONCACAF Nations League matches on ESPN2/ESPN+
ESPN2 and ESPN+ will present live coverage of Scotland vs. Ukraine at Hampden Park in Glasgow on Wednesday, June 1, beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET (kick at 2:45 p.m.). The match will mark the first competitive match for Ukraine’s men’s national team since the war in Ukraine started on February 20. Scotland-Ukraine will be available on the ESPN App.
Scotland vs. Ukraine is one of two semifinals in Path A of the 2022 World Cup qualifying playoffs in Europe. On March 24, Striker Gareth Bale and Wales national team defeated Austria 2-1 in the second semifinal. The Dragons now await the winner of Scotland-Ukraine on Sunday, June 5, at 11:30 a.m. (kick at noon) on ESPN2 for the last and final spot from Europe in Qatar 2022.
UEFA World Cup Qualifying Playoffs Schedule (Path A):
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platform(s)
|Wed, Jun 1
|2:30 p.m.
|Scotland vs. Ukraine (Path A semifinal)
Match Commentary: Ian Darke and Danny Higginbotham
Studio: Kay Murray, Craig Burley, and reporter Sam Borden (reporting from match site)
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|Sun, Jun 5
|11:30 a.m.
|Path A Final – Wales vs. Scotland/Ukraine
Jon Champion and Taylor Twellman
Murray, Higginbotham and Alejandro Moreno
|ESPN2, ESPN+
SportsCenter, ESPN FC, Futbol Americas and www.ESPN.com/soccer:
- Beginning today on the 6 p.m. ET edition of SportsCenter, ESPN global correspondent and senior writer Sam Borden will report from the Ukraine team’s camp in Glasgow
- ESPN soccer analyst Taylor Twellman will preview the USA-Morocco matchup (SportsCenter, 6 p.m.)
- ESPN FC, the daily soccer program exclusively on ESPN+, will provide expansive coverage of the World Cup qualifying playoffs and U.S. Men’s National Team’s camp
- Futbol Americas, the biweekly ESPN+ soccer show with Herculez Gomez and Sebastian Salazar, will feature a post-game special immediately following the conclusion of USA-Morocco
- Digital coverage of Ukraine national football team from senior writer Mark Ogden will be available on ESPN.com/soccer.
U.S. Men’s National Team Matches on ESPN2 and ESPN+
ESPN2 and ESPN+ will combine to feature two U.S. Men’s National Team matches in June:
Wednesday, June 1 at 7:30 p.m. (ESPN2, ESPN App): The U.S. Men’s National Team will kick off preparations for the 2022 World Cup with an international match against Qatar 2022-bound Morocco at QTL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.
- Led by highly-rated Paris Saint-Germain right-back Achraf Hakimi, the Morocco national football team is one of five teams representing the Confederation of African Football (CAF) during the upcoming FIFA World Cup in November 2022
- The U.S. Men’s National Team featuring a quartet of young stars – Christian Pulisic of Chelsea, Weston McKinnie (Juventus), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig), and Yunus Musah (Valencia CF) – finished third in World Cup CONCACAF standings for the World Cup.
USMNT on ESPN Platform:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platform(s)
|Wed, Jun 1
|7 p.m.
|USA vs. Morocco (International Friendly)
Jon Champion, Taylor Twellman and reporter Jillian Sakovitz
|ESPN2
|Fri, Jun 10
|10 p.m.
|USA vs. Grenada (CONCACAF Nations League)
Champion and Twellman
|ESPN+
Friday, June 10 at 10 p.m. (ESPN+): After winning the inaugural CONCACAF Nations League tournament in June 2021, the U.S. Men’s National Team will start their campaign to defend the title against Grenada, exclusively on ESPN+.
