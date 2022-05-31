ESPN2 and ESPN+ Present Scotland vs. Ukraine World Cup Qualifying Playoff Semifinal and Final

Ukraine national football team’s first competitive match since the war began

U.S. Men’s National Team international friendly and CONCACAF Nations League matches on ESPN2/ESPN+

ESPN2 and ESPN+ will present live coverage of Scotland vs. Ukraine at Hampden Park in Glasgow on Wednesday, June 1, beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET (kick at 2:45 p.m.). The match will mark the first competitive match for Ukraine’s men’s national team since the war in Ukraine started on February 20. Scotland-Ukraine will be available on the ESPN App.

Scotland vs. Ukraine is one of two semifinals in Path A of the 2022 World Cup qualifying playoffs in Europe. On March 24, Striker Gareth Bale and Wales national team defeated Austria 2-1 in the second semifinal. The Dragons now await the winner of Scotland-Ukraine on Sunday, June 5, at 11:30 a.m. (kick at noon) on ESPN2 for the last and final spot from Europe in Qatar 2022.

UEFA World Cup Qualifying Playoffs Schedule (Path A):

Date Time (ET) Match Platform(s) Wed, Jun 1 2:30 p.m. Scotland vs. Ukraine (Path A semifinal) Match Commentary: Ian Darke and Danny Higginbotham Studio: Kay Murray, Craig Burley, and reporter Sam Borden (reporting from match site) ESPN2, ESPN+ Sun, Jun 5 11:30 a.m. Path A Final – Wales vs. Scotland/Ukraine Jon Champion and Taylor Twellman Murray, Higginbotham and Alejandro Moreno ESPN2, ESPN+

SportsCenter, ESPN FC, Futbol Americas and www.ESPN.com/soccer:

Beginning today on the 6 p.m. ET edition of SportsCenter, ESPN global correspondent and senior writer Sam Borden will report from the Ukraine team’s camp in Glasgow

ESPN soccer analyst Taylor Twellman will preview the USA-Morocco matchup (SportsCenter, 6 p.m.)

ESPN FC, the daily soccer program exclusively on ESPN+, will provide expansive coverage of the World Cup qualifying playoffs and U.S. Men’s National Team’s camp

Futbol Americas, the biweekly ESPN+ soccer show with Herculez Gomez and Sebastian Salazar, will feature a post-game special immediately following the conclusion of USA-Morocco

Digital coverage of Ukraine national football team from senior writer Mark Ogden will be available on ESPN.com/soccer.

U.S. Men’s National Team Matches on ESPN2 and ESPN+

ESPN2 and ESPN+ will combine to feature two U.S. Men’s National Team matches in June:

Wednesday, June 1 at 7:30 p.m. (ESPN2, ESPN App): The U.S. Men’s National Team will kick off preparations for the 2022 World Cup with an international match against Qatar 2022-bound Morocco at QTL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Led by highly-rated Paris Saint-Germain right-back Achraf Hakimi, the Morocco national football team is one of five teams representing the Confederation of African Football (CAF) during the upcoming FIFA World Cup in November 2022

The U.S. Men’s National Team featuring a quartet of young stars – Christian Pulisic of Chelsea, Weston McKinnie (Juventus), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig), and Yunus Musah (Valencia CF) – finished third in World Cup CONCACAF standings for the World Cup.

USMNT on ESPN Platform:

Date Time (ET) Match Platform(s) Wed, Jun 1 7 p.m. USA vs. Morocco (International Friendly) Jon Champion, Taylor Twellman and reporter Jillian Sakovitz ESPN2 Fri, Jun 10 10 p.m. USA vs. Grenada (CONCACAF Nations League) Champion and Twellman ESPN+

Friday, June 10 at 10 p.m. (ESPN+): After winning the inaugural CONCACAF Nations League tournament in June 2021, the U.S. Men’s National Team will start their campaign to defend the title against Grenada, exclusively on ESPN+.

