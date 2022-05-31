ESPN2 and ESPN+ Present Scotland vs. Ukraine World Cup Qualifying Playoff Semifinal and Final

Photo of Mac Nwulu Mac Nwulu Follow on Twitter 1 hour ago
  • Ukraine national football team’s first competitive match since the war began
  • U.S. Men’s National Team international friendly and CONCACAF Nations League matches on ESPN2/ESPN+

ESPN2 and ESPN+ will present live coverage of Scotland vs. Ukraine at Hampden Park in Glasgow on Wednesday, June 1, beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET (kick at 2:45 p.m.). The match will mark the first competitive match for Ukraine’s men’s national team since the war in Ukraine started on February 20. Scotland-Ukraine will be available on the ESPN App.

Scotland vs. Ukraine is one of two semifinals in Path A of the 2022 World Cup qualifying playoffs in Europe. On March 24, Striker Gareth Bale and Wales national team defeated Austria 2-1 in the second semifinal. The Dragons now await the winner of Scotland-Ukraine on Sunday, June 5, at 11:30 a.m. (kick at noon) on ESPN2 for the last and final spot from Europe in Qatar 2022.

UEFA World Cup Qualifying Playoffs Schedule (Path A):

Date Time (ET) Match Platform(s)
Wed, Jun 1 2:30 p.m. Scotland vs. Ukraine (Path A semifinal)

Match Commentary: Ian Darke and Danny Higginbotham

Studio: Kay Murray, Craig Burley, and reporter Sam Borden (reporting from match site)

 ESPN2, ESPN+
Sun, Jun 5 11:30 a.m. Path A Final – Wales vs. Scotland/Ukraine

Jon Champion and Taylor Twellman

Murray, Higginbotham and Alejandro Moreno

ESPN2, ESPN+

SportsCenter, ESPN FCFutbol Americas and www.ESPN.com/soccer:

  • Beginning today on the 6 p.m. ET edition of SportsCenter, ESPN global correspondent and senior writer Sam Borden will report from the Ukraine team’s camp in Glasgow
  • ESPN soccer analyst Taylor Twellman will preview the USA-Morocco matchup (SportsCenter, 6 p.m.)
  • ESPN FC, the daily soccer program exclusively on ESPN+, will provide expansive coverage of the World Cup qualifying playoffs and U.S. Men’s National Team’s camp
  • Futbol Americas, the biweekly ESPN+ soccer show with Herculez Gomez and Sebastian Salazar, will feature a post-game special immediately following the conclusion of USA-Morocco
  • Digital coverage of Ukraine national football team from senior writer Mark Ogden will be available on ESPN.com/soccer.

U.S. Men’s National Team Matches on ESPN2 and ESPN+

ESPN2 and ESPN+ will combine to feature two U.S. Men’s National Team matches in June:

Wednesday, June 1 at 7:30 p.m. (ESPN2, ESPN App): The U.S. Men’s National Team will kick off preparations for the 2022 World Cup with an international match against Qatar 2022-bound Morocco at QTL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

  • Led by highly-rated Paris Saint-Germain right-back Achraf Hakimi, the Morocco national football team is one of five teams representing the Confederation of African Football (CAF) during the upcoming FIFA World Cup in November 2022
  • The U.S. Men’s National Team featuring a quartet of young stars – Christian Pulisic of Chelsea, Weston McKinnie (Juventus), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig), and Yunus Musah (Valencia CF) – finished third in World Cup CONCACAF standings for the World Cup.

USMNT on ESPN Platform:

Date Time (ET) Match Platform(s)
Wed, Jun 1 7 p.m. USA vs. Morocco (International Friendly)

Jon Champion, Taylor Twellman and reporter Jillian Sakovitz

 ESPN2
Fri, Jun 10 10 p.m. USA vs. Grenada (CONCACAF Nations League)

Champion and Twellman

 ESPN+

Friday, June 10 at 10 p.m. (ESPN+): After winning the inaugural CONCACAF Nations League tournament in June 2021, the U.S. Men’s National Team will start their campaign to defend the title against Grenada, exclusively on ESPN+.

– 30 –

