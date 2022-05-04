ESPN’s 2022 NFL International Games: First-Ever ESPN+ Exclusive Game Set for London and Monday Night Football Returns to Mexico City

Broncos at Jaguars from Wembley Stadium in Week 8 on ESPN+

49ers vs. Cardinals on Monday Night Football from Estadio Azteca Stadium in Week 11 on ESPN and ESPN Deportes

ESPN’s Complete 21-Game Regular Season Slate to be Announced Thursday, May 12 in Prime Time

ESPN and ESPN+ will each carry an international game during the 2022 NFL season, with the first-ever exclusive NFL game on ESPN+ and the return of Monday Night Football to Mexico City. ESPN+ will feature the Denver Broncos at Jacksonville Jaguars from Wembley Stadium in London, England, at 9:30 a.m. ET on October 30 (Week 8) and Monday Night Football will see the San Francisco 49ers play the Arizona Cardinals from Estadio Azteca Stadium at 8 p.m. on November 21 (Week 11). Both games will also be available on local broadcast stations in the markets of the participating teams, with Monday Night Football also airing on ESPN Deportes.

The international games are part of The Walt Disney Company’s 21-game 2022 regular season schedule, with the remaining matchups to be announced next week. To conclude the season, ESPN will televise a Super Wild Card matchup and the Pro Bowl.

The exclusive ESPN+ NFL game this season begins an annual occurrence for the platform, as ESPN+ will carry one international game each year through the 2033 season – the duration of the new rights agreement announced last year. Select Monday Night Football and Super Wild Card games have been simulcast on ESPN+ previously.

Monday Night Football from Mexico City will leverage ESPN’s Mexico City production studios and local marketing resources as the network televises its fourth NFL game from the city. Previously, the franchise televised games from there in 2019 (Chiefs-Chargers) and 2016 (Raiders-Texans), following a Sunday Night Football telecast in 2005 (Cardinals-49ers).

Outside of the US, ESPN will air both games throughout Spanish-speaking Latin America, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, the Pacific Islands, the Caribbean, the Netherlands and Africa.

ESPN2 and ESPN+ to Hold 2022 NFL Schedule Prime-time Release Specials

ESPN2 and ESPN+ will carry two separate NFL 2022 Schedule Reveal prime-time specials on Thursday, May 12 (8 p.m.), as the complete Monday Night Football schedule and the entire 2022 NFL slate is announced. On ESPN2, Laura Rutledge will host, along with analysts Tedy Bruschi and Damien Woody, and Senior Insider Adam Schefter. New Monday Night Football broadcasters Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will make an appearance. On ESPN+. Between the Lines will air, as Daily Wager and ESPN’s Fantasy Football commentators examine the schedule in those realms.

ESPN+ and NFL

ESPN+ is also the exclusive home to the iconic weekly highlight show, NFL PrimeTime with Chris Berman; all 45 episodes of Peyton’s Places, discussing the heart of football history and its cultural impact, with Hall of Famer Peyton Manning; and The Fantasy Show with Matthew Berry, which aims to make fantasy football players smarter and help them win their leagues.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 21.3 million subscribers.

Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $6.99 a month (or $69.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $13.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $19.99/month (Hulu w/o ads). Subscribers to Hulu + Live TV also receive ESPN+ at no additional cost.

