FA Cup Final: Premier League’s Liverpool FC vs. Chelsea FC to Stream Exclusively on ESPN+

Men’s FA Cup Final in English and Spanish on ESPN+ on Sat, May 14

Women’s FA Cup Final in English and Spanish on ESPN+ on Sun, May 15

ESPN+ will bring fans exclusive live coverage of the 141st Men’s FA Cup Final, featuring two of the world’s most storied clubs in the world, Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC, live from historic Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday, May 14, at 11:30 a.m. ET. A rematch of the Carabao Cup in February, Chelsea will look to get back on top following Liverpool’s victory.

One day later, on Sunday May 15, the Women go head-to-head as current FAWSL table leaders Chelsea FC clash with Manchester City in the Women’s FA Cup Final at 9:20 a.m. ET.

ESPN+ is exclusively presenting English and Spanish coverage of both the Men’s and Women’s FA Cup Finals, the oldest and longest-running domestic cup competition in global football.

ESPN FC at FA Cup Final

ESPN FC, the daily soccer news highlights, analysis and information program exclusive to ESPN+, will present the Men’s FA Cup Final preview show Saturday, May 14, with host Dan Thomas and analysts and Liverpool legend Steve Nicol and former Chelsea midfielder Craig Burley from the Bristol, Conn. studio. ESPN reporters Alexis Nunes, Don Hutchison and Nedum Onuoah, who spent most of his career in the English Premier League, will report and update from the pitch.

FA Cup Final Schedule on ESPN+:

Date Time (ET) Program Talent Thu, May 12 2 p.m. ET FA Cup Final Preview Show Sat, May 14 11 a.m. ET ESPN FC Pregame Host: Dan Thomas

Analysts: Steve Nicol and Craig Burley

Reporters: Alexis Nunes, Nedum Onuoah, Don Hutchison 11:15 a.m. ET Fuera De Juego Host: Adal Franco

Analysts: Mario Carrillo and Alex Pareja

Reporter: Alexis Nunes 11:30 a.m. ET Men’s FA Cup Final: Chelsea FC vs. Liverpool FC

English Commentary: Jon Champion and Taylor Twellman

Spanish Commentary: Ricardo Ortiz and Mario Kempes from Wembley Stadium 1 p.m. ET ESPN FC Postgame Host: Dan Thomas

Analysts: Steve Nicol and Craig Burley

Reporters: Alexis Nunes, Nedum Onuoah, Don Hutchison Sun, May 15 6 a.m. ET FA Cup Final Highlight Show 9:20 a.m. ET Women’s FA Cup Final: Chelsea FC vs. Manchester City

Women’s FA Cup Final English Commentary: Jonathan Yardley and Julie Foudy

Spanish Commentary: Marisa Lara and Cristina Alexander

*subject to change

2022 FA Cup Final storylines:

This will be the 4th time Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC meet across all competitions this season. All three of the previous meetings between the clubs this season have ended in draws. This includes the final of the Carabao Cup, which Liverpool won in penalties after play finished level at 0-0.

This is the second time that Chelsea and Liverpool have met in the FA Cup Final. The previous time was in 2012, when Chelsea defeated Liverpool, 2-1. Of the 22 starters from that game, only one still plays for their respective club: Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson.

This is the second time that the same two teams have faced off in both the FA Cup Final and the League Cup Final in the same season.

Thomas Tuchel (CHEL) and Jurgen Klopp (LIV) are the first pair of German managers to meet in the FA Cup Final. The winner will become the first German manager to lift the trophy in FA Cup history.

SOCCER ON ESPN.COM

Men’s:

Liverpool vs. Chelsea FA Cup final preview: 6 key questions for Saturday’s game (Exclusive Content)

Post-match reaction from Mark Ogden and Rob Dawson from Wembley Stadium in London

Women’s:

Big questions heading into the Chelsea-City final from Sophie Lawson, Kathleen McNamee and Tom Hamilton

Sophie Lawson’s post-match reaction and analysis from Wembley Stadium in London

SOCCER EN ESPAÑOL

Lo mejor del futbol: Cómo ver la Final de la FA Cup por ESPN+ (Contenido Exclusivo)

FA Cup video analysis from Manu Martin

