Fifth Annual GEICO High School Lacrosse Nationals to Air May 30-31 on ESPNU

The fifth annual GEICO High School Lacrosse Nationals returns to Catholic University’s Carlini Field in Washington, D.C., Monday and Tuesday, May 30-31.

The two-day single elimination tournament features three teams ranked in the top-15 nationally, including: No. 7 Taft School (Conn.), No. 8 Salisbury School (Conn.), No. 15 Bullis School (Md.) and IMG Academy (Fl.). The semifinals are set for Monday, May 30, at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET on ESPNU with the championship game on Tuesday, May 31, at 7 p.m. on ESPNU. Games will also be available on the ESPN App via connected devices.

The GEICO High School Lacrosse Nationals allows elite high school lacrosse teams from across the country to face one another in a postseason tournament.

The 2022 GEICO High School Lacrosse Nationals

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Mon, May 30 6 p.m. No. 8 Salisbury vs. No. 15 Bullis ESPNU 8 p.m. No. 7 Taft vs. IMG Academy ESPNU Tue, May 31 7 p.m. GEICO High School LAX Nationals-Championship Game ESPNU

*Network subject to change

GEICO High School Lacrosse Nationals Teams:

No. 7 Taft School (Watertown, Conn.) 12-2

Key Players: Sr. Goalie Thomas Ricciardelli (Notre Dame), Sr. Midfielder Jamison Moore (Princeton), Sr. Midfielder Isaac Korus (UPenn), and Jr. Attack Peter Moynihan (Yale)

No. 8 Salisbury School (Salisbury, Conn.) 11-2

Key Players: Sr. Long stick Midfielder Max LaTorre (Dartmouth), Sr. Midfielder Trace Davidson (Maryland), and Sr. Defender Matt Dooley (Cornell)

No. 15 Bullis School (Potomac, Md.) 15-4

Key Players: Sr. Defender Charlie Muller (Harvard), Jr. Attack Chase Band (Ohio State), and Jr. Midfielder Tucker Wade (Princeton)

IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fl.) 11-2

Key Players: Sr. Attack Trey Sacus (Bucknell), Sr. Attack Braden Erksa (Maryland), Sr. Long stick Midfielder Chris Caldwell (Denver), and Sr. Midfielder Ryan Sforzo (Notre Dame)

*Team rankings are according to the Inside Lacrosse Top 25 High School Power Rankings

Tickets and additional information available at geicolax.com/nationals/

