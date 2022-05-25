HomeTown Lenders Named Title Sponsor of ESPN Events’ Bahamas Bowl

HomeTown Lenders (HTL), a rapidly emerging leader in the national mortgage lending industry, is the new title sponsor of the Bahamas Bowl college football game. ESPN Events, which has owned and operated the game since 2015, announced the new multi-year sponsorship today.

“We are looking forward to a long relationship with HomeTown Lenders, a marquee enterprise lending company with proven success,” said Lea Miller-Tooley, Executive Director of the Bahamas Bowl. “We will continue to make the Bahamas Bowl a once-in-a-lifetime experience with their support, positively impacting the lives of so many student-athletes, coaches and fans for years to come.”

HomeTown Lenders, Inc., is a fully integrated, multi-channel mortgage lender based in Huntsville, Ala. It leverages technology and the power of the Internet with a traditional brick and mortar business to bring its clients efficient mortgage financing and unsurpassed customer service. HTL offers a complete range of conforming, non-conforming and government loan programs, as well as a variety of options to help families successfully budget their mortgages.

HomeTown Lenders was unanimously selected as the winner of the Capstone Enterprise Award at the 2022 Nexus Awards. The Capstone Enterprise Award honors an enterprise lender leveraging the SimpleNexus homeownership platform to dominate the residential mortgage market.

“HomeTown Lenders is excited to reach this agreement to sponsor the Bahamas Bowl,” said HTL Founder and CEO Billy Taylor. “This internationally televised college football bowl game is played at one of the most beautiful host sites, and the HTL family is honored to now have our name be associated with this outstanding event. This sponsorship will help our team of mortgage lending professionals reach even more hometowns and families across the United States. We look forward to being on-hand when the Prime Minister’s Trophy is presented to the winner of this year’s Bahamas Bowl in December.”

The HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl is currently the only college football bowl game played outside the United States. It has featured seven previous editions and is the longest-running international bowl game in college football history.

“We are delighted to have HomeTown Lenders as our new title sponsor,” said Clint Overby, Vice President, ESPN Events. “The bowl’s picturesque host location in the nation of the Bahamas coupled with the support of HomeTown Lenders as our new sponsor offers a perfect collaboration as part of our ongoing commitment to reward schools, student-athletes and fans with an outstanding postseason experience.”

Bowl week in Nassau truly lives up to the slogan “Bowl Games are Better in the Bahamas” with a mix of sun, sand and football in one of the world’s most beautiful tourist destinations.

The HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl is played annually in Nassau’s Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium and is televised on ESPN. This year’s game date will be announced later.

About HomeTown Lenders

HomeTown Lenders is a rapidly emerging leader in the national mortgage lending industry with over 100 branch locations conducting business in more than 40 states. As evidenced by thousands of customer testimonials, HTL puts a premium on delivering the highest-quality experience possible and strives to embody old-fashioned, Southern hospitality — even in the digital age. For more information, visit https://htlenders.com.

ESPN Events

ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, owns and operates a portfolio of collegiate sporting events nationwide. In 2022, the 32-event schedule includes three early-season college football kickoff games, 17 college bowl games, 11 college basketball events, and a college softball event, which account for approximately 400 hours of live programming, while reaching nearly 64 million viewers and attracting over 800,000 annual attendees. With satellite offices in more than 10 cities across the country, ESPN Events builds relationships with conferences, schools and local communities, as well as providing unique experiences for teams and fans.

For more information, visit the official website, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube pages.

-30-