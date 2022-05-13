#MayMadness: ESPN to Provide Coverage for NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship Beginning Friday
- NCAA Championship game to air on ESPN for the first time
- All four tournament quarterfinal games will be televised on ESPNU
ESPN will present the NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship in its entirety again this month, culminating with the crowning of the 2022 national champion.
As previously announced, first and second round games will be available on ESPN+ beginning Friday, May 13. ESPNU will carry all four quarterfinal matchups on Thursday, May 19 at noon ET, 2:30, 5 and 7:30 p.m. Championship Weekend Semifinals will air on ESPNU on Friday, May 27 (3 and 5 p.m.), and for the first time ESPN has the title game at noon on Sunday, May 29.
Play-by-play commentator Jay Alter and analysts Sheehan Stanwick-Burch, four-time All-American at Georgetown and 2001 National Attacker of the Year, and Dana Boyle, former Virginia Cavalier and member of 2013 All-ACC team, will be on the call for the semifinals and championship game from Homewood Field in Baltimore, Md.
Sound On with Tari and Amari, ESPN’s signature women’s lacrosse halftime show, will be live on site in Baltimore with coverage throughout championship weekend.
All games will be available on the ESPN App.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Fri, May 13
|Noon
|Virginia vs USC
|ESPN+
|Mercer vs Florida
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|Jacksonville vs Stanford
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Mount St. Mary’s vs Loyola (Md.)
|ESPN+
|Johns Hopkins vs Duke
|ESPN+
|Drexel vs Stony Brook
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Fairfield vs Syracuse
|ESPN+
|Vermont vs Denver
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Central Michigan vs Northwestern
|ESPN+
|5:30 p.m.
|Saint Joseph’s vs Rutgers
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|UMass vs Princeton
|ESPN+
|UConn vs James Madison
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Michigan vs Notre Dame
|ESPN+
|Sun, May 15
|Noon
|NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship Second Round USC/Virginia at North Carolina
|ESPN+
|NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship Second Round TBD (Stony Brook, N.Y.)
|ESPN+
|NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship Second Round TBD (Princeton, N.J.)
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship Second Round Vermont/Denver at Boston College
|ESPN+
|NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship Second Round TBD (Baltimore, Md.)
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship Second Round TBD (Evanston, Ill.)
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship Second Round Johns Hopkins/Duke vs Maryland
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship Second Round TBD (Gainesville, Fla.)
|ESPN+
|Thu, May 19
|Noon
|NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship Quarterfinal #1
|ESPNU
|2:30 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship Quarterfinal #2
|ESPNU
|5 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship Quarterfinal #3
|ESPNU
|7:30 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship Quarterfinal #4
|ESPNU
|Fri, May 27
|3 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship National Semifinal #1
Jay Alter, Sheehan Stanwick-Burch, Dana Boyle
|ESPNU
|5 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship National Semifinal #2
Jay Alter, Sheehan Stanwick-Burch, Dana Boyle
|ESPNU
|Sun, May 29
|Noon
|NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship Title Game
Jay Alter, Sheehan Stanwick-Burch, Dana Boyle
|ESPN
