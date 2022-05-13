MayMadness: ESPN to Provide Coverage for NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship Beginning Friday

NCAA Championship game to air on ESPN for the first time

All four tournament quarterfinal games will be televised on ESPNU

ESPN will present the NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship in its entirety again this month, culminating with the crowning of the 2022 national champion.

As previously announced, first and second round games will be available on ESPN+ beginning Friday, May 13. ESPNU will carry all four quarterfinal matchups on Thursday, May 19 at noon ET, 2:30, 5 and 7:30 p.m. Championship Weekend Semifinals will air on ESPNU on Friday, May 27 (3 and 5 p.m.), and for the first time ESPN has the title game at noon on Sunday, May 29.

Play-by-play commentator Jay Alter and analysts Sheehan Stanwick-Burch, four-time All-American at Georgetown and 2001 National Attacker of the Year, and Dana Boyle, former Virginia Cavalier and member of 2013 All-ACC team, will be on the call for the semifinals and championship game from Homewood Field in Baltimore, Md.

Sound On with Tari and Amari, ESPN’s signature women’s lacrosse halftime show, will be live on site in Baltimore with coverage throughout championship weekend.

All games will be available on the ESPN App.

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Fri, May 13 Noon Virginia vs USC ESPN+ Mercer vs Florida ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Jacksonville vs Stanford ESPN+ 3 p.m. Mount St. Mary’s vs Loyola (Md.) ESPN+ Johns Hopkins vs Duke ESPN+ Drexel vs Stony Brook ESPN+ 4 p.m. Fairfield vs Syracuse ESPN+ Vermont vs Denver ESPN+ 5 p.m. Central Michigan vs Northwestern ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. Saint Joseph’s vs Rutgers ESPN+ 7 p.m. UMass vs Princeton ESPN+ UConn vs James Madison ESPN+ 8 p.m. Michigan vs Notre Dame ESPN+ Sun, May 15 Noon NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship Second Round USC/Virginia at North Carolina ESPN+ NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship Second Round TBD (Stony Brook, N.Y.) ESPN+ NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship Second Round TBD (Princeton, N.J.) ESPN+ 1 p.m. NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship Second Round Vermont/Denver at Boston College ESPN+ NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship Second Round TBD (Baltimore, Md.) ESPN+ 2 p.m. NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship Second Round TBD (Evanston, Ill.) ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship Second Round Johns Hopkins/Duke vs Maryland ESPN+ 4 p.m. NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship Second Round TBD (Gainesville, Fla.) ESPN+ Thu, May 19 Noon NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship Quarterfinal #1 ESPNU 2:30 p.m. NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship Quarterfinal #2 ESPNU 5 p.m. NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship Quarterfinal #3 ESPNU 7:30 p.m. NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship Quarterfinal #4 ESPNU Fri, May 27 3 p.m. NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship National Semifinal #1 Jay Alter, Sheehan Stanwick-Burch, Dana Boyle ESPNU 5 p.m. NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship National Semifinal #2 Jay Alter, Sheehan Stanwick-Burch, Dana Boyle ESPNU Sun, May 29 Noon NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship Title Game Jay Alter, Sheehan Stanwick-Burch, Dana Boyle ESPN

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 22.3 million subscribers.

Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $6.99 a month (or $69.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $13.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $19.99/month (Hulu w/o ads). Subscribers to Hulu + Live TV also receive ESPN+ at no additional cost.