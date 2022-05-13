#MayMadness: ESPN’s Coverage of the NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Championship Begins Saturday
- First round games set for May 14 and May 15 on ESPNU
- Quarterfinals from Hempstead, N.Y. and Columbus, Ohio May 21 and May 22
- Championship Weekend live from East Hartford, Conn., May 28 and May 30
- NCAA title game to air on ESPN
ESPN’s coverage of the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Championship begins Saturday, May 14, at noon ET, with first round games on ESPNU from four locations, totaling more than 20 hours of programming throughout the weekend. Quarterfinals will take place Saturday, May 21, and Sunday, May 22, in Hempstead, N.Y., and Columbus, Ohio.
Winners advance to compete for a national title in East Hartford, Conn., over Memorial Day weekend. The semifinals are set for Saturday, May 28 (noon and 2:30 p.m.) on ESPN2, while the national championship game is on Monday, May 30 (1 p.m.) and will all air on ESPN.
Commentators
- Play-by-play: Drew Carter, Chris Cotter, Mike Monaco and Anish Shroff
- Analysts: Paul Carcaterra(All-American and national champion at Syracuse), Quint Kessenich (one of the nation’s top goalies during his time at Johns Hopkins and national champion), Ryan Boyle (four-time All-American and national champion at Princeton) and Jules Heningburg (two-time All-American and All-Big Ten selection while playing at Rutgers)
- Shroff, Kessenich and Carcaterra will call quarterfinals from Hempstead, N.Y., while Cotter, Boyle and Katie George handle the games originating from Columbus, Ohio
- Shroff, Kessenich and Carcaterra return to call championship weekend from Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn.
- Additional details on ESPN’s championship weekend presentation will be announced later this month.
2022 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Sat, May 14
|Noon
|Boston University at Princeton
Anish Shroff, Quint Kessenich
|ESPNU
|2:30 p.m.
|Richmond at Penn
Mike Monaco, Jules Heningburg
|ESPNU
|5 p.m.
|Saint Joseph’s at Yale
Chris Cotter, Paul Carcaterra
|ESPNU
|7:30 p.m.
|Virginia at Brown
Drew Carter, Matt Ward
|ESPNU
|Sun, May 15
|Noon
|Vermont at Maryland
Mike Monaco, Jules Heningburg
|ESPNU
|2:30 p.m.
|Ohio State at Cornell
Chris Cotter, Paul Carcaterra
|ESPNU
|5 p.m.
|Harvard at Rutgers
Anish Shroff, Quint Kessenich
|ESPNU
|7:30 p.m.
|Delaware at Georgetown
Jay Alter, Don Zimmerman
|ESPNU
|Sat, May 21
|Noon
|NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship Quarterfinal #1
Hempstead, N.Y.
Anish Shroff, Quint Kessenich, Paul Carcaterra
|ESPNU
|2:30 p.m.
|NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship Quarterfinal #2
Hempstead, N.Y.
Anish Shroff, Quint Kessenich, Paul Carcaterra
|ESPNU
|Sun, May 22
|Noon
|NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship Quarterfinal #3
Columbus, Ohio
Chris Cotter, Ryan Boyle, Katie George
|ESPNU
|2:30 p.m.
|NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship Quarterfinal #4
Columbus, Ohio
Chris Cotter, Ryan Boyle, Katie George
|ESPNU
|Sat, May 28
|Noon
|NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship National Semifinal #1
Chris Cotter, Ryan Boyle, Katie George
|ESPN2
|2:30 p.m.
|NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship National Semifinal #2
Anish Shroff, Quint Kessenich, Paul Carcaterra
|ESPN2
|Mon, May 30
|1 p.m.
|NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship National Final
Anish Shroff, Quint Kessenich, Paul Carcaterra
|ESPN