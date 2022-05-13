#MayMadness: ESPN’s Coverage of the NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Championship Begins Saturday

College Lacrosse

#MayMadness: ESPN’s Coverage of the NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Championship Begins Saturday

Photo of Amy Ufnowski Amy Ufnowski 2 hours ago
East Hartford, CT - May 31, 2021 - Rentschler Field: The University of Virginia Cavaliers team during the 2021 Division I Men's Lacrosse championship game. (Photo by Kelly Backus / ESPN Images)
  • First round games set for May 14 and May 15 on ESPNU
  • Quarterfinals from Hempstead, N.Y. and Columbus, Ohio May 21 and May 22
  • Championship Weekend live from East Hartford, Conn., May 28 and May 30
  • NCAA title game to air on ESPN

ESPN’s coverage of the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Championship begins Saturday, May 14, at noon ET, with first round games on ESPNU from four locations, totaling more than 20 hours of programming throughout the weekend. Quarterfinals will take place Saturday, May 21, and Sunday, May 22, in Hempstead, N.Y., and Columbus, Ohio.

Winners advance to compete for a national title in East Hartford, Conn., over Memorial Day weekend. The semifinals are set for Saturday, May 28 (noon and 2:30 p.m.) on ESPN2, while the national championship game is on Monday, May 30 (1 p.m.) and will all air on ESPN.

Commentators

  • Play-by-play: Drew Carter, Chris Cotter, Mike Monaco and Anish Shroff
  • Analysts: Paul Carcaterra(All-American and national champion at Syracuse), Quint Kessenich (one of the nation’s top goalies during his time at Johns Hopkins and national champion), Ryan Boyle (four-time All-American and national champion at Princeton) and Jules Heningburg (two-time All-American and All-Big Ten selection while playing at Rutgers)
  • Shroff, Kessenich and Carcaterra will call quarterfinals from Hempstead, N.Y., while Cotter, Boyle and Katie George handle the games originating from Columbus, Ohio
  • Shroff, Kessenich and Carcaterra return to call championship weekend from Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn.
  • Additional details on ESPN’s championship weekend presentation will be announced later this month.

2022 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship Schedule

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Sat, May 14 Noon Boston University at Princeton

Anish Shroff, Quint Kessenich

 ESPNU
  2:30 p.m. Richmond at Penn
Mike Monaco, Jules Heningburg		 ESPNU
  5 p.m. Saint Joseph’s at Yale

Chris Cotter, Paul Carcaterra

 ESPNU
  7:30 p.m. Virginia at Brown

Drew Carter, Matt Ward

 ESPNU
Sun, May 15 Noon Vermont at Maryland

Mike Monaco, Jules Heningburg

 ESPNU
  2:30 p.m. Ohio State at Cornell

Chris Cotter, Paul Carcaterra

 ESPNU
  5 p.m. Harvard at Rutgers

Anish Shroff, Quint Kessenich

 ESPNU
  7:30 p.m. Delaware at Georgetown

Jay Alter, Don Zimmerman

 ESPNU
Sat, May 21 Noon NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship Quarterfinal #1

Hempstead, N.Y.

Anish Shroff, Quint Kessenich, Paul Carcaterra

 ESPNU
  2:30 p.m. NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship Quarterfinal #2

Hempstead, N.Y.

Anish Shroff, Quint Kessenich, Paul Carcaterra

 ESPNU
Sun, May 22 Noon NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship Quarterfinal #3

Columbus, Ohio

Chris Cotter, Ryan Boyle, Katie George

 ESPNU
  2:30 p.m. NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship Quarterfinal #4

Columbus, Ohio

Chris Cotter, Ryan Boyle, Katie George

 ESPNU
Sat, May 28 Noon NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship National Semifinal #1

Chris Cotter, Ryan Boyle, Katie George

 ESPN2
  2:30 p.m. NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship National Semifinal #2

Anish Shroff, Quint Kessenich, Paul Carcaterra

 ESPN2
Mon, May 30 1 p.m. NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship National Final

Anish Shroff, Quint Kessenich, Paul Carcaterra

 ESPN

 

Tags
Photo of Amy Ufnowski

Amy Ufnowski

Back to top button
Close