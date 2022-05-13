MayMadness: ESPN’s Coverage of the NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Championship Begins Saturday

First round games set for May 14 and May 15 on ESPNU

Quarterfinals from Hempstead, N.Y. and Columbus, Ohio May 21 and May 22

Championship Weekend live from East Hartford, Conn., May 28 and May 30

NCAA title game to air on ESPN

ESPN’s coverage of the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Championship begins Saturday, May 14, at noon ET, with first round games on ESPNU from four locations, totaling more than 20 hours of programming throughout the weekend. Quarterfinals will take place Saturday, May 21, and Sunday, May 22, in Hempstead, N.Y., and Columbus, Ohio.

Winners advance to compete for a national title in East Hartford, Conn., over Memorial Day weekend. The semifinals are set for Saturday, May 28 (noon and 2:30 p.m.) on ESPN2, while the national championship game is on Monday, May 30 (1 p.m.) and will all air on ESPN.

Commentators

Play-by-play: Drew Carter, Chris Cotter, Mike Monaco and Anish Shroff

and Analysts: Paul Carcaterra (All-American and national champion at Syracuse), Quint Kessenich (one of the nation’s top goalies during his time at Johns Hopkins and national champion), Ryan Boyle (four-time All-American and national champion at Princeton) and Jules Heningburg (two-time All-American and All-Big Ten selection while playing at Rutgers)

2022 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship Schedule