NBA on ESPN: Most-Watched Eastern Conference Finals Game 1 Since 2018

Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Eastern Conference Finals, in which the Miami Heat defeated the Boston Celtics 118-107, was the most-watched Eastern Conference Finals Game 1 since 2018, according to Nielsen. The ESPN telecast averaged 6,070,000 viewers, peaking with 6,914,000 viewers at 10:30 p.m. ET.

ESPN’s coverage of Eastern Conference Finals Game 1 was up 13 percent from last year’s Eastern Conference Finals Game 1 between the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks. In Boston, Game 1 generated a 14.0 rating, making it the highest-rated Conference Finals game in the market since Game 7 in 2018. In Miami, Game 1 delivered an 8.2 rating.

The series continues with Game 2 on Thursday, May 19, at 8:30 p.m. ET as the Miami Heat host the Boston Celtics.

