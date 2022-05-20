NBA on ESPN: Most-Watched Eastern Conference Finals Game 2 Since 2018

ESPN Wins the Night Across All of Television; Most-Watched NBA Countdown Show in Four Years

Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Eastern Conference Finals, in which the Boston Celtics convincingly defeated the Miami Heat 127-102 was the most-watched Eastern Conference Finals Game 2 since 2018, according to Nielsen. The ESPN telecast averaged 6,049,000 viewers, peaking with 6,878,000 viewers at 9:30 p.m. ET.

ESPN’s coverage of Eastern Conference Finals Game 2 was up 59 percent from last year’s Eastern Conference Finals Game 2 between the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks. The game propelled ESPN to win the night across all of television and in all key demos: P18-34; P18-49; P25-54; M18-34; M18-49; M25-54.

Game 2 generated a 12.6 rating in the Boston market and a 7.5 rating in the Miami market.

In addition, Thursday’s edition of the NBA Countdown pregame show was the most-watched in four years on ESPN. The show generated an average audience of 1,873,000 viewers, the most since the pregame show for the 2018 NBA Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers.

The series continues with Game 3 on Saturday, May 21, at 8:30 p.m. as the Boston Celtics host the Miami Heat at TD Garden. The series is tied 1-1.

