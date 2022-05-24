NBA on ESPN: Most-Watched Eastern Conference Finals Game 3 Since 2018

Up 19 Percent From 2021; Up 71 Percent From 2020

Most-Watched Program Across all of Television for May 21

ABC’s coverage of NBA Eastern Conference Finals Game 3 on May 21, in which the Miami Heat defeated the Boston Celtics, was the most-watched Eastern Conference Finals Game 3 since 2018. The ABC broadcast averaged 6,805,000 viewers, up 19 percent from last year’s Eastern Conference Finals Game 3, and up 71 percent from 2020, according to Nielsen. The broadcast peaked with 8,773,000 viewers at 11 p.m. ET.

Game 3 was the most-watched program across all of television for May 21 and the most-watched program across all key demos, including P18-34; P18-49; P25-54; M18-34; M18-49 and M25-54.

In the Miami market, Game 3 averaged an 8.9 rating, making it the highest-rated Heat game of the 2022 NBA Playoffs thus far. In the Boston market, Game 3 averaged a 12.1 rating.

The NBA Countdown pregame show for Game 3 averaged 2,414,000 viewers, making it the second-most watched episode of the show during the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

The NBA Eastern Conference Finals continues with Game 5 on Wednesday, May 25, at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN. NBA Countdown precedes the game at 8 p.m.

-30-