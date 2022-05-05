Premier Lacrosse League Announces Expanded International Distribution In 2022

LOS ANGELES, CA (May 5, 2022) – The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) powered by Ticketmaster has announced an expanded international distribution for the 2022 season. Games will be distributed in 170+ countries globally.

For Canadian viewers, all 47 games will be available to stream on TSN.ca and the TSN app, with select games broadcast on TSN’s national television feeds. Games will be available to stream on Star+ (Latin America), ESPN Player (Europe, Middle East, Africa), ESPN Pacific Rim, and ESPN Caribbean.

“Having the ability to watch the PLL in 170 countries is a dream come true,” said Co-Founder and President Paul Rabil. “Lacrosse broadcasted in multiple languages, showcasing the game’s greatest players and moments will only continue to grow awareness and participation, and the game’s greater push for Olympic inclusion in 2028.”

“With all games available to stream on TSN platforms, as well as linear television coverage on TSN feeds, the 2022 season will boast the most extensive coverage to-date for the PLL’s Canadian fans,” said PLL VP of Growth Mick Davis. “Given lacrosse’s rich history north of the border, and with over 40 Canadian players occupying the ranks of PLL teams, exposure in Canada is a priority for the league.”

“PLL will have extensive reach across the world, which is huge for not only the growth of the league but the sport of lacrosse,” said Dan Margulis, ESPN Senior Director, Programming & Acquisitions. “This is an incredible opportunity to showcase the league’s brand, teams and talent throughout the season to a worldwide audience.”

PLL games will be available in English, Spanish, and Portuguese depending on your location. For more information on the 2022 PLL season, visit www.premierlacrosseleague.com/schedule.

ABOUT PREMIER LACROSSE LEAGUE

The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) powered by Ticketmaster is a men’s professional lacrosse league in North America, composed of 8 teams rostered by the best players in the world. Co-founded by lacrosse superstar, philanthropist, and investor Paul Rabil and his brother, serial entrepreneur and investor, Mike Rabil, the Premier Lacrosse League is backed by an investment group composed of Joe Tsai Sports, Brett Jefferson Holdings, The Raine Group, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Chernin Group, Blum Capital, The Kraft Group, Arctos Sports Partners, and other top investors in sports and media. The PLL is distributed through an exclusive media rights agreement with ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN+. The PLL was recognized by Front Office Sports’ 2021 Best Employers in Sports. For more information, visit www.premierlacrosseleague.com and follow on social media: Instagram (@PLL), Twitter (@PremierLacrosse), Facebook (@PremierLacrosseLeague), YouTube (YouTube.com/PLL) and TikTok (@pll).